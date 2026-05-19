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India’s Biggest Cat Expo? Inside Mumbai’s Viral Feline Festival

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 19 2026, 07:17 PM IST
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Thousands of cat lovers gathered in Mumbai, India, for Cat Expo India 2026, a massive feline event showcasing Persian cats, cat grooming, premium pet food, veterinary care, accessories and beauty contests. The expo highlighted India’s rapidly growing pet culture and booming pet care industry as more urban families adopt cats as companions.From luxury cat products and grooming tips to emotional stories from pet parents, this event revealed why cats are becoming increasingly popular across urban India. Visitors explored cat nutrition, veterinary stalls, grooming brands and interacted with dozens of breeds at Mumbai’s CIDCO Exhibition Centre.The event also reflects a larger shift in India’s pet economy, with rising demand for pet food, cat accessories, vet care and premium pet services.In this video:0:00 – Introduction & Mumbai Cat Expo Overview1:00 – Persian Cats, Grooming Tips & Cat Competitions2:00 – Pet Care, Accessories & Visitor Experiences

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