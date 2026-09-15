'Why Didn't You Stop?': Sia Questions As Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Crash
Gurugram Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla in the case involving biker Shivani Chauhan, allegedly hit by his Ciaz on Golf Course Road. Police said CCTV analysis led to Section 109 of the BNS, or attempt to murder, being added to the FIR.
Sia biker crash: Kalyan Bainsla arrested as police add new charges
Kalyan Bainsla, the driver accused of hitting woman biker Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia, has been arrested in connection with the Gurugram Golf Course Road crash, police said on Tuesday.
Bainsla was arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, according to police. The arrest came two days after his Maruti Ciaz allegedly rammed into Sia’s Aprilia RS 457, sending her skidding on the road.
The case has since taken a more serious turn after Gurugram Police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to attempt to murder, following an analysis of CCTV footage. The section carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.
The incident has triggered widespread discussion about road safety, road rage and the safety of women riders on the roads of Gurugram and Delhi.
Who is Sia and what happened on Golf Course Road?
Sia, whose full name is Shivani Chauhan, is a Delhi resident and a biker who uses the Instagram handle rebelwheels_sia_. She was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday when the incident took place.
According to Sia, the occupants of the car approached her while she was riding and allegedly started misbehaving with her. She further claimed that the people inside the car appeared to be intoxicated.
She said the trouble began when the Ciaz came up behind her at high speed near an underpass.
Speaking to ANI, Sia said the car first zoomed past her before slowing down and moving closer behind her. She said the occupants later pulled up alongside her, rolled down a window and gestured for her to stop.
Sia alleged that the car continued moving closer to her, leaving her frightened.
She said she believed the occupants were drunk and pointed out that the car had completely blacked-out windows.
According to her account, the car then chased her along the road and attempted to close the gap between the vehicle and her motorcycle.
Sia alleges car deliberately rammed her bike
Sia has strongly rejected Bainsla’s claim that the crash was simply an accident.
In her latest video, she questioned why the driver did not stop after the collision if he was genuinely distressed by what had happened.
She alleged that she was targeted because she was a woman riding a sports bike and claimed there was a deliberate attempt to force her to stop.
Sia said the car eventually swerved towards her motorcycle and hit it from the side. The impact sent her skidding on the road.
“The first thing I noticed was at the underpass: the car zoomed past me at high speed, then slowed down and drifted slightly closer behind me,” she said.
She added that the occupants later came alongside her and gestured for her to stop.
According to Sia, the car was travelling faster than her bike and repeatedly tried to get closer.
She said the CCTV footage clearly showed the car moving from one lane to another before hitting her motorcycle.
Sia also questioned why Bainsla left the scene instead of stopping to check whether she was alive or seriously injured.
She said she was fortunate to have been wearing protective riding gear.
'I did not feel safe at all': Sia
Speaking about the incident, Sia said the experience had left her questioning the safety of women riding on Delhi and Gurugram roads.
“My first thought as a female rider was that I didn't feel safe at all on the Delhi and Gurugram roads that day,” she told ANI.
She said that although other bikers were around her, the incident made her think twice about riding alone.
Sia said the case was not only about her but also about other women and bikers who use NCR roads every day.
She has demanded strict punishment for the accused, saying such action could help prevent similar incidents in the future.
“I certainly won't stay silent about this,” she said, adding that what happened to her could happen to another woman or biker.
Another biker’s camera captures the crash
A second video of the incident has also emerged and is circulating on social media.
The footage, captured by Instagram user youknowabhishek_, was reportedly recorded by another rider travelling behind Sia.
According to the account accompanying the video, the Ciaz driver first signalled Sia to stop.
When she did not stop, the car allegedly moved towards her sports bike and hit it from the side.
The footage has added to the questions surrounding the circumstances of the collision, particularly over whether the car moved towards the bike deliberately.
The rider who shared the video also said that the incident had made him feel that Gurugram was no longer safe for women.
The videos have become a key part of the public discussion surrounding the case. Police have also said that they analysed CCTV footage during their investigation before adding the attempt-to-murder section.
What did Kalyan Bainsla say?
Bainsla has denied deliberately hitting Sia.
The accused, who describes himself as an international kabaddi player and is also a gym owner, admitted that the collision was his fault but maintained that it was an accident.
He claimed that around 20 to 22 motorcycles had sped past him and that he did not initially realise that a young woman was riding one of the bikes.
According to Bainsla, he was simply trying to ask the riders to slow down.
He said the collision happened near a U-turn after Sia allegedly turned without checking her mirrors.
Bainsla claimed he lost control of the car near the U-turn and hit the motorcycle.
“It was my fault; I admit it,” he said.
However, he denied that he had intentionally targeted or hit Sia.
Why did Bainsla leave the scene?
One of the key questions in the case is why Bainsla drove away after the crash.
Sia has argued that fleeing the spot was evidence that the incident was more serious than an ordinary accident.
Bainsla, however, has offered a different explanation.
He said he was travelling with his family when the collision happened and feared that the group of bikers would attack him and his family if he stopped.
Bainsla said he was travelling with his sister and two cousins.
“I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly,” he said.
He claimed that stopping immediately could have resulted in the bikers assaulting him and his relatives.
Bainsla has since deactivated his Instagram account amid the controversy.
Gurugram Police add attempt-to-murder charge
Gurugram Police had initially registered a case after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. The FIR was registered at the Sector-56 police station.
ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi had said the initial case was registered under Section 281 of the BNS, relating to rash driving, and Section 125, relating to causing hurt.
Police later intensified the investigation and examined available CCTV footage. Following the analysis, Section 109 of the BNS was added to the case.
The section relates to attempt to murder and carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.
The police have described the move as a result of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. In a statement, Gurugram Police said that after the video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road went viral, the force took suo motu cognisance and registered the case.
Police said a detailed examination of CCTV footage led to the addition of Section 109.
The police also issued a warning that playing with the law would not be tolerated and said strict action would be taken against the accused.
Police teams were formed to trace Bainsla
Before the arrest, police had said they had identified the accused and were working to locate him.
ACP Abhilaksh Joshi said three special teams had been formed to nab Bainsla.
The police subsequently arrested him in Rajasthan.
Police said he would be brought to Gurugram as the investigation continues.
The arrest marks a major development in the case, which had gained attention after videos of the collision spread across social media.
Sia questioned the initial police response
Sia has also expressed disappointment over what she described as the initial delay in taking action against the accused.
She said she had posted details of the vehicle online on Sunday night, including its registration number, the name of the registered owner and his father’s name.
According to Sia, Gurugram Police contacted her on Instagram the following afternoon after the video had appeared on news channels.
She questioned why the accused was still able to remain at large and speak to the media despite the vehicle being identified.
Sia also pointed to the presence of CCTV cameras along Golf Course Road.
She said she expected strict action because incidents in which drivers flee after collisions can put victims at further risk.
The police have since recorded her formal statement.
Police visit Sia’s Delhi home
On Tuesday, Gurugram Sector-56 Station House Officer Manoj Kumar reached Sia’s residence in Delhi’s Kalkaji to record her official deposition.
The SHO confirmed that the FIR had been registered and that new sections had been added.
“We have come to record her statement. FIR has been registered, and new sections have also been added,” Manoj Kumar told reporters.
The recording of Sia’s statement is expected to form part of the continuing investigation into the crash and the allegations made by both sides.
Who is 'Sia', Shivani Chauhan?
Sia is a Delhi resident and has completed a course in fashion designing. She also contested the 2022 municipal elections from Kalkaji.
Her father, Roshan Chauhan, is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Sia is known on social media for her identity as a woman biker and has used her platform to speak about the incident and her concerns over safety on the road.
Her Instagram handle is rebelwheels_sia_.
The case has brought considerable attention to the experiences of women bikers and the risks they can face while travelling on busy NCR roads.
Police investigation underway in Gurugram Golf Course Road accident case
The arrest of Kalyan Bainsla is likely to be followed by further questioning and investigation by Gurugram Police.
The police will examine CCTV footage, witness accounts and the videos circulating online as they piece together the events leading up to the collision.
The central points of dispute remain whether the car was deliberately moved towards Sia’s motorcycle and whether the collision was an intentional act or an accident, as Bainsla claims.
Sia has alleged that she was chased and deliberately rammed, while Bainsla has maintained that he lost control near a U-turn.
The addition of Section 109 of the BNS means the case is now being investigated with an attempt-to-murder allegation, rather than only as a case of rash driving and causing hurt.
However, the case is also about the wider question of how safe women are on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram.
Sia has said she will continue to pursue the matter and wants strict punishment when the allegations against Bainsla are proved.
The investigation and subsequent legal proceedings will establish what exactly happened on Golf Course Road on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)
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