Sia, whose full name is Shivani Chauhan, is a Delhi resident and a biker who uses the Instagram handle rebelwheels_sia_. She was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday when the incident took place.

According to Sia, the occupants of the car approached her while she was riding and allegedly started misbehaving with her. She further claimed that the people inside the car appeared to be intoxicated.

She said the trouble began when the Ciaz came up behind her at high speed near an underpass.

Speaking to ANI, Sia said the car first zoomed past her before slowing down and moving closer behind her. She said the occupants later pulled up alongside her, rolled down a window and gestured for her to stop.

Sia alleged that the car continued moving closer to her, leaving her frightened.

She said she believed the occupants were drunk and pointed out that the car had completely blacked-out windows.

According to her account, the car then chased her along the road and attempted to close the gap between the vehicle and her motorcycle.