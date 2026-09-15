A tech professional named Hashir has sparked a discussion online after explaining why he chose Hyderabad over Gurugram for work.

For tech professionals hunting for the right city to build their careers, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram often feature high on the list. But while Bengaluru is synonymous with India’s technology sector, Hyderabad is increasingly winning praise for its lifestyle and relatively affordable cost of living. Gurugram, meanwhile, remains a major corporate hub, offering a strong job market and seamless connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region.

Now, a tech professional’s blunt take on these cities has sparked discussion online.

In a video shared on Instagram, tech professional Hashir revealed that he was recently given the option to choose his work location from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram. He eventually leaned towards Hyderabad, and his reasoning for ruling out Gurugram grabbed attention.

Describing Hyderabad as a "very nice place to stay", Hashir questioned why anyone would pick Gurugram over Hyderabad or Bengaluru.

Taking a sharp dig at the Delhi-NCR region, he referred to Gurugram, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida as the "five sisters of agony and despair" and questioned why someone would willingly choose to live in Gurugram.

Heat, pollution, floods: Hashir lists his concerns

Hashir went on to highlight what he described as some of Gurugram’s biggest drawbacks. He claimed the city experiences scorching heat during summer and bitterly cold weather in winter.

He also pointed to the city’s monsoon woes, saying heavy rainfall can result in flooding. Pollution was another major concern, with Hashir claiming that smog can push the AQI to 700.

According to Hashir, road safety, concerns surrounding traffic and driving behaviour were among the reasons he would personally opt for Hyderabad instead.

He wrapped up his video with another sarcastic jab at people living in the region, saying he felt sorry for them and hoped conditions would improve.

Hashir later attempted to clarify his intent, and said he was not trying to hate on any of the cities and that he did not want to be “slimed unnecessarily.”