user
user icon
LIVE NOW

Apr 3, 2025, 8:59 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 3: Can India's farm exports withstand US tariff hike as rivals face higher duties? Experts weigh in

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto waqf bill pm modi amit shah lok sabha april 3 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:59 AM IST

Can India's farm exports withstand US tariff hike as rivals face higher duties? Experts weigh in

India’s agricultural exports to the US may remain stable or grow despite new tariffs, as competing nations face higher duties.

Read Full Story
8:47 AM IST

'Mixed bag, not a setback': India evaluates impact of Trump's 26% tariff, hopes for reduction

India assesses the impact of Trump's 26% tariff on exports and explores diplomatic options for possible reductions.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:46 AM IST

IAF fighter aircraft Jaguar crashes in Gujarat; 1 pilot dead

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, during a routine training sortie, resulting in the fatal injury of a trainee pilot. Another injured pilot is receiving medical treatment.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:45 AM IST

'No violence for four months...' Lok Sabha adopts Statutory Resolution confirming President's rule in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Lok Sabha that there has been no violence in Manipur for the past four months, though the situation remains under control. The House adopted a resolution confirming the imposition of the President’s Rule in the state, which was imposed on February 13.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:43 AM IST

Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after marathon 12-hour heated debate with 288 votes

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after a heated debate, with BJP and allies supporting it for transparency and efficiency, while the INDIA bloc strongly opposed it. The bill was approved after opposition amendments were rejected, with a final vote count of 288 in favor and 232 against.

Read Full News Here

 

8:59 AM IST:

India’s agricultural exports to the US may remain stable or grow despite new tariffs, as competing nations face higher duties.

Read Full Story

8:47 AM IST:

India assesses the impact of Trump's 26% tariff on exports and explores diplomatic options for possible reductions.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:46 AM IST:

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, during a routine training sortie, resulting in the fatal injury of a trainee pilot. Another injured pilot is receiving medical treatment.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:45 AM IST:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Lok Sabha that there has been no violence in Manipur for the past four months, though the situation remains under control. The House adopted a resolution confirming the imposition of the President’s Rule in the state, which was imposed on February 13.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:43 AM IST:

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after a heated debate, with BJP and allies supporting it for transparency and efficiency, while the INDIA bloc strongly opposed it. The bill was approved after opposition amendments were rejected, with a final vote count of 288 in favor and 232 against.

Read Full News Here

 

Top Stories
Global Markets suffer bloodbath as Donald Trump's tariffs spark trade war fears snt

Global Markets suffer bloodbath as Donald Trump's tariffs spark trade war fears

Gold price DROPS slightly today; Check latest 24K rates on April 3 NTI

Gold price DROPS slightly today; Check latest 24K rates on April 3

US announces 10 percent tariff on all countries, higher duties for trade deficit nations anr

US announces 10 per cent tariff on all countries, higher duties for trade deficit nations

Indian Railways tightens rules on waiting list passengers: Know new penalty charges AJR

Indian Railways tightens rules on waiting list passengers: Know new penalty charges

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's film faces 50% DROP, struggles to reach 100 Cr NTI

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's film faces 50% DROP, struggles to reach 100 Cr

Top Videos
Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved