LIVE India News updates on April 3: Can India's farm exports withstand US tariff hike as rivals face higher duties? Experts weigh in

Can India's farm exports withstand US tariff hike as rivals face higher duties? Experts weigh in
India’s agricultural exports to the US may remain stable or grow despite new tariffs, as competing nations face higher duties.Read Full Story
'Mixed bag, not a setback': India evaluates impact of Trump's 26% tariff, hopes for reduction
India assesses the impact of Trump's 26% tariff on exports and explores diplomatic options for possible reductions.
IAF fighter aircraft Jaguar crashes in Gujarat; 1 pilot dead
An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, during a routine training sortie, resulting in the fatal injury of a trainee pilot. Another injured pilot is receiving medical treatment.
'No violence for four months...' Lok Sabha adopts Statutory Resolution confirming President's rule in Manipur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Lok Sabha that there has been no violence in Manipur for the past four months, though the situation remains under control. The House adopted a resolution confirming the imposition of the President’s Rule in the state, which was imposed on February 13.
Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after marathon 12-hour heated debate with 288 votes
The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after a heated debate, with BJP and allies supporting it for transparency and efficiency, while the INDIA bloc strongly opposed it. The bill was approved after opposition amendments were rejected, with a final vote count of 288 in favor and 232 against.
