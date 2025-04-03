"Targeting Bengal all the time": Mamata Banerjee slams BJP after SC upholds dismissal of 25,000 teachers

Read Full Article

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP, questioning why Bengal is being repeatedly targeted after the Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of 25,000 teachers.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "SSC is an autonomous body. We, as a government, will not interfere with their work. If the Court mentioned three months (for a fresh selection process), we are with the candidates on humanitarian grounds. Sukanta Majumdar said that I'm responsible for this. Why are they targeting Bengal all the time? I was born in Bengal, and I know the intention of the BJP and the Central Government."



The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to cancel the recruitment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the SSC in 2016 for state-run and state-aided schools.



"We find no valid ground or reason to interfere with the decision of the High Court that services of tainted candidates must be terminated", a bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna said while pronouncing the verdict.



CM Mamata Banerjee further stated that her lawyers would review the matter.

"Our lawyers will review this matter. I know candidates are depressed. I will meet them on April 7 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. I'm with candidates on humanitarian grounds. For this step, if the BJP wants to send me to jail, they can. Catch me if you are ready for that," she said.



Advocate Sudipto Das Gupta welcomed the Supreme Court's decision."The Supreme Court made two observations: one highlighting institutional corruption and another stating the efforts made to cover it up. While a review of SSC or the state is technically possible, it is unlikely to yield any results. Those who were eligible for recruitment years ago may no longer qualify, and SSC and the Board have failed to present the necessary details," he said.



The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam came to light after the arrest of Bengal BJP leader Partha Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress leader who was the education minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet until his arrest on July 23, 2022. (ANI)

