'No one above Constitution, corruption eating into nation like termites': Kangana Ranaut on Waqf Bill (WATCH)

BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut on Thursday termed the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill as "historic," crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing legal loopholes.

She emphasized that no institution or individual should be above the Constitution and highlighted the government's efforts to combat corruption and inefficiencies.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Ranaut attributed the significant achievement to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his role in tackling issues of corruption and unlawful activities.

"Today is a historic day. The reason we are witnessing this significant moment in our country is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she stated, underscoring the importance of the moment in India's legal and political landscape.

Ranaut went on to discuss how systems in the country, which once operated outside the law, had negatively impacted the nation.

"Now, just think about how many such systems exist that affect the country, and yet, it is hard to believe. Can anything be above the law in this country?" she asked, highlighting the need for accountability.

"If something has no legal framework, it enjoys complete immunity. Such unlawful activities have been eating away at the system like termites," Ranaut said. The BJP MP also acknowledged the significant national projects that have been completed under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, which had been previously stalled.

"Before this, look at the state the country was in. The nation is now witnessing and understanding that whether it is Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, or any other region, projects that had been stalled for years are finally being completed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," she said.

"Just look at how vast the area under control is--larger than many countries--and now, all regulatory bodies, whether they are DCs, collectors, or others, will actively addressing these issues," she added, further highlighting the extent of the government's reach and its efforts to improve governance.

Ranaut emphasized that the core message of the Waqf Amendment Bill was the affirmation that no individual, institution, or religious organization is above the law. "No individual, institution, or religious organization is above the law and the Constitution," she said.

Ranaut offered a reflection on the broader implications of the bill, stating: "If I were to summarize the essence of this bill, it simply states that no one is above the Constitution of this country."

"Today, we are fortunate to see this day, where corruption, which was eating away at the country like termites, will finally be eradicated," she said. Earlier, the Lok Sabha sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

