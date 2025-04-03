Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

Read Full Article

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Bengaluru, near Mahadevpur area on April 2, said an official on Thursday.

Taking swift action, the Bengaluru Police arrested the accused for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman while she was going to a hotel for food with her brother.



According to the police, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Mahadevpur police station limits of outer ring road, near Laurie Memorial School when two auto rickshaw drivers attacked the brother of the lady and allegedly raped her.

Both the accused have been arrested by the police and a case has been registered at the Mahadevpur police station.

The incident

"On 02/04/2025 at 1.30 am, a woman and her brother were going to a hotel for lunch, on the outskirts of Mahadevpur police station limits of outer ring road, near Laurie Memorial School, Bengaluru when two auto rickshaw drivers attacked the brother of the lady and allegedly raped lady. Both accused are been arrested by the police on the night rounds, A case has been registered at Mahadevpur police station and further investigation has been carried out," said Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru City.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

