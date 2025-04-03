IPL 2025: Did Gill target Kohli? GT skipper's cryptic post after win over RCB leaves fans assuming

Read Full Article

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill put up a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter) following his team’s dominant eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans registered their second consecutive win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. With a target of 170, the visitors chased it down in 17.5 overs. Jos Buttler led the run-chase with brilliant unbeaten innings of 73 off 49 balls. Sai Sudharsan continued his impressive run of form, scoring 49 off 36 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford played a knock of 30 off 18 balls and hit a winning six to take the team over the finish line.

Following the GT’s dominant win against RCB, Shubman Gill returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a long hiatus with a cryptic post that left fans speculating about its meaning.

“Eyes on the game, not the noise.” Gill wrote on X.

Viral: Shubman Gill’s X post after GT’s win against RCB

Shubman Gill’s cryptic post went viral on social media and the fans began to speculate the reason behind it. Many assumed that Gujarat Titans skipper was indirectly targeting or taking a subtle dig at Virat Kohli, who celebrated wildly after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Shubman Gill for 14 runs to give Royal Challengers Bengaluru the first breakthrough in the visitors’ run-chase. While, others feel it was a dig at RCB crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, who were celebrating his dismissal before going silent after the hosts’ defeat in their first home game of the season.

Here’s how fans netizens reacted to Shubman Gill’s post

Fans are always quick to draw conclusions though it is not clear whether there is any rift or tension between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Two Indian teammates were seen appreciating each other during customary handshakes after the IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli played crucial role in Team India’s success in the Champions Trophy 2025, where the Men in Blue’s unbeaten run culminated in clinching the coveted trophy after 12 long years by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

Gujarat Titans stays at the 4th spot on the points table

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are unmoved on the IPL 2025 points table despite two successive wins of the season, as they are at the fourth spot with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.807.

Gujarat Titans had a disappointing start to the season as they lost their opening match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. However, Shubman Gill-led turned their tables around and won the next two matches in order to consolidate their position on the points table.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru slipped to third spot after being on the top of the points with two successive wins of the season. RCB were hoping to strengthen their position as the table toppers with their third win on the trot. However, Rajat Patidar-led lost not only their first game of the season but also the first home match of the IPL 2025.

