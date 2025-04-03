Is Suryakumar Yadav linked with a move to Goa after Yashasvi Jaiswal? Mumbai Cricket BREAKS silence

Read Full Article

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has broken their silence over the reports of their batter and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s possibility of leaving his state team and moving to Goa for the upcoming domestic season.

The reports emerged after Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal had requested a non-objection certificate (NOC) from Mumbai Cricket Association to represent Goa for the impending Indian domestic cricket season, where he is expected to take up captaincy duties. Reportedly, Goa Cricket Association is looking to pull off a double coup by roping in Suryakumar as well, strengthening their squad with the addition of two prolific batters from Mumbai ahead of the new domestic season.

It was speculated that Suryakumar Yadav was playing a leading role in getting players to consider a move to Goa, sparking speculation that he might follow Jaiswal in making the switch.

Is Suryakumar Yadav switching to Goa?

A day after the reports of Suryakumar Yadav’s potential departure from Mumbai and heading to Goa, Mumbai Cricket Association released a statement in order to clear the air around the rumours. MCA secretary Abhay Hadap stated that the association was well aware of the speculations of Suryakumar moving to Goa.

Hadap further added that MCA officials spoke to India T20I captain to confirm the speculations, which he denied as baseless and expressed his commitment to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding Surya Kumar Yadav’s alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai," Hadap said in an official statement.

“MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Surya Kumar Yadav remains committed for Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai.

“We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Mumbai Cricket Association," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed the reports of leaving Mumbai

Before Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) released an official statement on rumours of Suryakumar Yadav moving to Goa, India T20I captain himself dismissed the reports as false. The reports suggested that Suryakumar is playing a huge role in making players move to Goa.

Taking to his X handle, Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas.”

(Is this a scriptwriter or a journalist? If I want to laugh, I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Absolutely nonsense.)

Suryakumar Yadav is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL season. In three matches so far, the right-handed flamboyant batter has aggregated 104 runs at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 165.07.

