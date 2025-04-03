Copenhagen’s Alchemist restaurant ignites controversy with unconventional, $700 five-hour dining experience

Read Full Article

A recent dining experience at Copenhagen's two-Michelin-starred Alchemist restaurant has ignited a heated online debate. A woman's video showcasing her $700 (approx. Rs 60,000), five-hour meal has gone viral, with many expressing shock over the avant-garde dishes.

The Alchemist's menu is designed to provoke thought about sustainability and ethical consumption. The meal began with an aperitif of crunchy oxidized apple juice in a glow room, followed by a series of appetizers, including edible butterflies, langoustine, caviar, and cream. The diner noted that the butterflies were farmed, which shows its potential as a sustainable protein source.

Subsequent courses included dumplings with a cotton candy texture, caviar atop freeze-dried soy sauce, and dishes inspired by cultural references and commentary on global issues. Examples included fish wrapped in edible plastic to symbolize ocean pollution and a Frida Kahlo-inspired dish made with sunchoke puree.

However, it was the more unconventional items that sparked the most controversy. The menu featured lamb brain mousse served in a human head-shaped bowl, veal tongue slices, and a flattened chicken head described as tasting like a "chicken-flavoured potato chip." The inclusion of live bugs and blood-based desserts further fueled the debate.

Social media reactions were mixed, ranging from criticisms of pretentiousness and insensitivity to discussions about the boundaries of modern gastronomy. Many viewers were shocked and dismayed by the menu's bold choices.

The Alchemist's chef and owner, Rasmus Munk, is known for pushing culinary boundaries. His menu is designed to challenge diners' perceptions and spark conversations about food, sustainability, and ethics.

