user
user icon

'Bill now Rs 1 crore': Man abandons paralysed wife in Kolkata hospital for 2 years, hospital moves court

A woman, rendered disabled following an accident, has been "abandoned" at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata for over two years, with no one taking her back home.

'Bill now Rs 1 crore': Man abandons paralysed wife in Kolkata hospital for 2 years, hospital moves court shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

A woman became disabled, lost her speech, and the lower part of her body became completely paralyzed after an accident and her husband left her in a multi-specialty hospital in Kolkata. After not returning for two years, Apollo Multi-Specialty Hospital has now approached the court for a bill of crores of rupees. In connection with this case, police arrested the woman's husband and presented him in court, where he expressed his helplessness, saying that he was not able to take care of her.

Meanwhile, Judge Amrita Sinha asked the husband, who appeared in court, why he did not take his wife home. In response, the husband said that he owns a shop and does not have the necessary equipment to take care of his disabled wife.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospital's lawyer, speaking in court, said that the hospital treated her for two years, performed several surgeries, and her insurance amount of Rs 6 lakh was exhausted long ago. Currently, Rs 1 crore is outstanding, and the lawyer told the court that the hospital can no longer take responsibility for the patient.

Also read: 'Brazen assault on Constitution': Sonia Gandhi slams Waqf Bill, warns of ‘permanent polarisation'

Meanwhile, the hospital's lawyer alleged in court that the woman's husband has started a new family. However, Justice Sinha did not interfere in this family matter. The state's lawyer argued that there are shelters in the state that provide free services. But the staff of the state-run shelter do not have the expertise to care for sick patients. 

In connection with this case, Justice Sinha directed the Advocate General to appear for a hearing on April 9 and state whether the state has any control over such people and suggest a solution. The court directed that the husband also has to appear in court that day.

According to sources, the 40-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital in September 2021 by her husband due to a head injury. Several surgeries, including neurosurgery, were performed to save the woman's life. But she survived, but due to the injury, she became unable to walk. Despite her condition being stable, her husband, Jaiprakash Gupta, refused to take her home. 

In connection with this case, the hospital called Gupta several times, but after receiving no response, the hospital contacted the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Control Commission last May. After Gupta failed to appear in the health committee's inquiry, Justice (Retd) Asim Kumar Banerjee told Apollo that it is appropriate to contact the courts. 

Currently, the woman has been kept on a general bed in the hospital's neurosurgery department, where nurses are taking care of her in turn. Hats off to our nurses, who treat them like their relatives, even though the injury has stabilized them.

Also read: Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru, two held dmn

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

astonishing Talking Crow Palghar crow goes viral for mimicking human speech, says 'Papa'; WATCH anr

Astonishing! Palghar crow goes viral for mimicking human speech, says 'Papa'; WATCH

Indian pharma may face US tariffs in future under Trade Expansion Act of 1962: Report snt

Indian pharma may face US tariffs in future under Trade Expansion Act of 1962: Report

Wherever PM Modi goes, India's religious heritage follows: A grand showcase in Thailand and beyond (WATCH) snt

Wherever PM Modi goes, India's religious heritage follows: A grand showcase in Thailand and beyond (WATCH)

Karnataka: BJP leaders detained during protests against price hikes and Congress policies dmn

Karnataka: BJP leaders detained during protests against price hikes and Congress policies

Recent Stories

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar most awaited series NTI

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar most awaited series

Did you know 'Sajni Re' was written by a Bank employee? Aamir Khan reveals amidst Kiran Rao controversy MEG

Did you know 'Sajni Re' was written by a Bank employee? Aamir Khan reveals amidst Kiran Rao controversy

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru, two held dmn

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

Work life balance is not for...' LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's old remark on startup hustle resurfaces gcw

'Work life balance is not for...' LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's old remark on startup hustle resurfaces

Boost Skin Collagen Naturally for a Youthful and Radiant Look iwh

Boost Skin Collagen Naturally for a Youthful and Radiant Look

Recent Videos

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Video Icon
Top 10 MARATHI Songs That Rocked India!

Top 10 MARATHI Songs That Rocked India!

Video Icon
Shashi Tharoor Responds to Govt's Claim on Kerala Churches' Support for Waqf Bill | Asianet Newsable

Shashi Tharoor Responds to Govt's Claim on Kerala Churches' Support for Waqf Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Witnesses Thai Ramayana ‘Ramakien’ in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Witnesses Thai Ramayana ‘Ramakien’ in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Pakistan, Musalman, Khalistan': SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Brings In Khalistan During Waqf Debate

'Pakistan, Musalman, Khalistan': SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Brings In Khalistan During Waqf Debate

Video Icon