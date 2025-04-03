Operation Brahma: How the Navy projects power through compassion in the Indian Ocean

Read Full Article

A quiet yet determined operation unfolded along the Yangon River's banks. Indian naval personnel systematically unloaded approximately 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid—food packets, bottled water, medicines, tents, clothing, and hygiene kits—from INS Satpura, INS Savitri, INS Karmuk, and IN LCU 52.

These vessels, swiftly dispatched from India's Eastern and Andaman and Nicobar Naval Commands, delivered crucial aid within days of the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

This mission, Operation Brahma, represents India's rapid humanitarian response to stabilise the disaster-affected region.

As of April 3, over 625 tonnes of relief material had been delivered by five naval ships and six Indian Air Force aircraft, with INS Gharial en route, carrying an additional 440 tonnes of food aid, including rice, edible oil, biscuits, and noodles.

The Indian Army has also established a 200-bed field hospital in Mandalay, providing critical medical support to the earthquake victims.

Beyond immediate disaster relief, Operation Brahma symbolises India's strategic vision of soft power — reflecting New Delhi's intent to act as the "first responder" within the Indian Ocean Region and reinforcing its commitment under the "Neighbourhood First" policy.

The swift and substantial deployment of resources underscores India's reliability and compassionate leadership in times of crisis, setting a distinctive regional precedent.

A Legacy of Rapid Response

Operation Brahma is not an isolated event; it builds on a long-established history of India's naval-led humanitarian missions.

Since the monumental Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2004, which saw the deployment of over 30 ships and thousands of personnel in relief efforts stretching from India to Indonesia, the Indian Navy has increasingly framed its regional presence through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

Whether evacuating thousands from Lebanon during the 2006 conflict or supplying fresh water to the Maldives in Operation Neer in 2014, India's naval engagements have steadily forged a compassionate maritime identity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Samudra Setu emphasised this further by facilitating repatriations and global vaccine distributions, reinforcing India's image as a humanitarian leader.

Also read: IAF fighter aircraft Jaguar crashes in Gujarat; 1 pilot dead

Strategic Vision: SAGAR and Regional Stability

India's HADR operations align explicitly with its policy initiative, SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the Region — which has been championed since 2015.

SAGAR aims to foster regional stability and security through humanitarian outreach and non-coercive diplomacy, setting India apart from regional rivals.

Analysts note a stark contrast between India's approach and that of China, whose disaster relief efforts have sometimes been perceived as strategically transactional.

By swiftly deploying aid to Myanmar through coordinated naval, air, and ground teams—including specialised medical units from India's Army's 50 Para Brigade and rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) — India has reinforced its narrative of empathy-driven leadership.

Myanmar's government publicly acknowledged this timely assistance, with local media positively highlighting India's role as a dependable regional ally during crises.

Enhancing Capabilities for Future Crises

However, the scale and frequency of natural disasters necessitate ongoing enhancements in India's naval disaster-response capabilities.

Naval planners have recognised the need for dedicated hospital ships, expanded logistical capacities, and improved interoperability through joint training exercises such as MILAN and Tiger Triumph with international partners, notably the United States.

Modular field hospitals, desalination units aboard amphibious vessels, and enhanced airlift capabilities—such as those demonstrated by the rapid deployment of IAF's C-130J and C-17 Globemasters during Operation Brahma—represent a practical vision for India's evolving naval humanitarian infrastructure.

The Power of Quiet Compassion

Back on Yangon's riverbanks, as more aid arrives aboard INS Gharial, India's strategic soft power becomes evident not through declarations or grandstanding but through quiet, effective actions.

The meticulously coordinated unloading of essential supplies, the setup of field hospitals, and the rapid mobilisation of rescue teams exemplify India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — translating policy into reality.

In a turbulent region where geopolitical competition often dominates headlines, Operation Brahma quietly asserts a different narrative: leadership driven by compassion and solidarity.

As the Indian Navy's ships sail onward, they carry not just aid but a powerful message — that in moments of crisis, India stands ready not just as a neighbour but as a family.

Also read: Operation Brahma: With rescue team, medical help, India intensifies mega aid plan for earthquake-hit Myanmar

Latest Videos