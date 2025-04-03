Arsenal suffers blow ahead of Real Madrid clash as Gabriel out with hamstring injury

Read Full Article

Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid just got tougher as they will be without their star defender, Gabriel, after he suffered a hamstring injury in their 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham.

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti: Why Arsenal should be wary of Real Madrid's extra-time mastermind

The Brazilian international will undergo surgery in the coming days, followed by a rehabilitation program aimed at getting him back to full fitness by the start of next season. This devastating news comes as Arsenal struggles with a lengthy injury list that has plagued their campaign.

Gabriel joins a growing list of injured players, including Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard, Ricardo Calafiori, Ben White, and Mikel Merino. Arsenal's medical team will be working overtime to get their players back on the pitch.

The club has pledged its support to Gabriel during his recovery, saying, "Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible." With Gabriel out, Mikel Arteta will need to regroup and strategize ahead of the crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Also Read: Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico in Copa del Rey final after 11 yrs - date, live stream, prediction & more

Latest Videos