user
user icon

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting'

Prashanth Haridas, a Bengaluru man, expressed his frustration over a three-year job search by posting an obituary for himself on LinkedIn.

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting' shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 3, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

When a job hunt leads nowhere, it frustrates job-seekers a lot. But for one Bengaluru man, the prolonged struggle to secure employment led him to take a dramatic approach to express his disappointment.

Prashanth Haridas, who has been unemployed for three years, took to LinkedIn to voice his frustration and disillusionment with the job market. In a post, he accused recruiters of "ghosting" him and went as far as to post what he described as an obituary for his job search efforts.

Prashant Haridas has shared his condolence message picture on LinkedIn while paying tribute to himself.

"Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me. Thank you for making me spend money on self-grooming so you can ghost me. Apologies for my posts and ranting. I know with this post none will hire me, no matter how good I am or the recommendations I have received," he wrote.

Also read: 'Bill now Rs 1 crore': Man abandons paralysed wife in Kolkata hospital for 2 years, hospital moves court

Along with all this, Prashanth also shared a picture of himself with "Rest in Peace" written on it. He said he has no intention of hurting himself, but he is paying tribute to his job search. Many people have commented on the young man's post.

The post soon went viral, triggering reactions from netizens online.

Following an outpouring of concern from users, Haridas clarified that he had no intention of harming himself and that the post was merely a representation of his defeated spirit in the job market.

"I'm not gonna kill myself. Have a lot of things to do, cuisines to taste, and places to visit. Just dead, trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for close to 3 years and being isolated is very hard," he explained.

Also read: Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

A stain on the CM's medal in Karnataka: The AV Kumar scandal and system that failed opinion snt

A stain on the CM's medal in Karnataka: The AV Kumar scandal and system that failed | Opinion

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru, two held dmn

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

Karnataka: BJP leaders detained during protests against price hikes and Congress policies dmn

Karnataka: BJP leaders detained during protests against price hikes and Congress policies

Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH) shk

Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH)

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA ddr

Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA case

Recent Stories

'When your son eats your dad': UK mother SHOCKED after toddler eats grandfather's ashes (WATCH) shk

'When your son eats your dad': UK mother SHOCKED after toddler eats grandfather's ashes (WATCH)

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 cricket live score Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match 15 scorecard streaming HRD

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Hyderabad seek revenge for 2024 final loss to Kolkata

Thailand PM Shinawatra gifts PM Modi 80-Volume 'World Tipitaka' holy scriptures (WATCH) shk

Thailand PM Shinawatra gifts PM Modi 80-Volume 'World Tipitaka' holy scriptures (WATCH)

Rs 5 crore credited by mistake? Here's why it's NOT a lucky jackpot; read this before you spend a rupee snt

Rs 5 crore credited by mistake? Here's why it's NOT a lucky jackpot; read this before you spend a rupee

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI preview: Will Mumbai Indians break Lucknow Super Giants dominance? HRD

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI preview: Will Mumbai Indians break Lucknow Super Giants' dominance?

Recent Videos

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pilibhit Showroom | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pilibhit Showroom | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rijiju Slams UPA for Handing 123 PROPERTIES to Delhi Waqf Board in 2014 | Asianet Newsable

Rijiju Slams UPA for Handing 123 PROPERTIES to Delhi Waqf Board in 2014 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Video Icon