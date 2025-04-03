Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting'

Read Full Article

When a job hunt leads nowhere, it frustrates job-seekers a lot. But for one Bengaluru man, the prolonged struggle to secure employment led him to take a dramatic approach to express his disappointment.

Prashanth Haridas, who has been unemployed for three years, took to LinkedIn to voice his frustration and disillusionment with the job market. In a post, he accused recruiters of "ghosting" him and went as far as to post what he described as an obituary for his job search efforts.

Prashant Haridas has shared his condolence message picture on LinkedIn while paying tribute to himself.

"Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me. Thank you for making me spend money on self-grooming so you can ghost me. Apologies for my posts and ranting. I know with this post none will hire me, no matter how good I am or the recommendations I have received," he wrote.

Also read: 'Bill now Rs 1 crore': Man abandons paralysed wife in Kolkata hospital for 2 years, hospital moves court

Along with all this, Prashanth also shared a picture of himself with "Rest in Peace" written on it. He said he has no intention of hurting himself, but he is paying tribute to his job search. Many people have commented on the young man's post.

The post soon went viral, triggering reactions from netizens online.

Following an outpouring of concern from users, Haridas clarified that he had no intention of harming himself and that the post was merely a representation of his defeated spirit in the job market.

"I'm not gonna kill myself. Have a lot of things to do, cuisines to taste, and places to visit. Just dead, trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for close to 3 years and being isolated is very hard," he explained.

Also read: Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH)

Latest Videos