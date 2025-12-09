On the eve of Swahid Divas, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lit the 'Swahid Pranam Jyoti' and 860 lamps in Guwahati, honouring the martyrs of the Assam Movement. He announced the inauguration of the new Rs 170 crore Swahid Smarak Kshetra.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday lit the 'Swahid Pranam Jyoti' at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra constructed by the Government of Assam at Pachim Boragaon in Guwahati, on the eve of Swahid Divas. He also led the lighting of 860 earthen lamps in honour of the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement, offering tribute to those who laid down their lives to safeguard Assamese identity.

Cabinet Ministers of the State Government, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Bimal Bora, Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, senior officials, AASU Chief Adviser Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, President Utpal Sarma, General Secretary Samiran Phukan and several distinguished personalities were present on the occasion.

The programme began with Bhagawat Path, followed by performances of Dihanam and Theeyanam.

Swahid Smarak Kshetra Inauguration Details

Speaking to the media after the event, the Chief Minister said that the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and Swahid Stambha built at a cost of Rs 170 crore over more than 150 bighas of land at Pachim Boragaon will be inaugurated tomorrow (December 10) on the sacred occasion of Swahid Divas. He said the memorial represents the enduring resolve of the Assamese people to live with dignity and will serve as an inspiration for generations.

The Chief Minister informed that the central observance of Swahid Divas will be held at the Pachim Boragaon Swahid Smarak Kshetra. At the same time, similar programmes will also be organised in all districts and sub-divisional headquarters across the state.

Remembering the Assam Movement Martyrs

"860 young youths and citizens of Assam were killed by the brutal forces of the then government. All we know at that point in time, Congress ruled Assam, and during that period, 860 young people lost their lives merely for demanding a safe and secure Assam, merely for protesting against illegal infiltration, for asking for our own rights to live. After 45 years, today the government of Assam has constructed a Shaheed Smarak Kshetra. Tomorrow we are going to dedicate it to the people of Assam," the Chief Minister said.

He urged people from all sections of society to take part in the commemorations. (ANI)