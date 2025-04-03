IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings call up THIS young batter for mid-season trials

Read Full Article

Chennai Super Kings had a shaky start to their campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After winning their opening match against Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings entered into the season with a well-balanced squad by retaining their core players from the previous season and further strengthening their bench by signing players at the IPL 2025 auction. However, CSK have struggled to find consistency in their batting line-up, with only skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ruturaj Gaikwad delivering their best for the side in the ongoing IPL season. Noor Ahmad have been quite impressive with his bowling, Khaleel Ahmed complementing his effort.

Chennai Super Kings are aiming to end their four-year IPL title drought. Last time CSK won the elusive title was in 2021 and since then, they failed to get their hands on the coveted trophy. In IPL 2024, the five-time champions were knocked out in the league stage by Royal Challengers Bengaluru based on NRR.

CSK call up Ayush Mhatre for mid-season trails

Amid their concerns in the batting, Chennai Super Kings have decided to call up young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre for the trials in the middle of the ongoing IPL 2025. As per the report by Times of India (TOI), CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Ayush has been asked to attend the trials in Chennai after he impressed the talent scouts.

“Yes, we’ve called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts.” CSK CEO told TOI.

When asked whether injury concerns prompted the CSK management to call up Mhatre for the trials, Viswanathan said, “No, if there’s any need, we’ll do that. We’re not picking anybody. It’s just a trail.”

Ayush Mhatra list himself at the IPL 2025 Auction for a base price of INR 30 lakh, but did not find any buyer despite his impressive performance in his debut season for Mumbai last year. However, Mhatre will only be picked to the Chennai Super Kings squad if there’s injury concerns.

Who is Ayush Mhatre?

Ayush Mhatre was shot to national headlines when he played a brilliant innings of 176 off 232 balls in the first innings that helped Mumbai post a total of 441 on the board and a 315-run lead against Maharashtra at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy at BKC. In his debut Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai, Mhatre aggregated 471 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 33.64 in 14 innings.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, the young batter was the highest run-getter for Mumbai, amassing 458 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 65.42 in seven matches. His best performance came against Nagaland, scoring 181 off 117 balls in Mumbai’s 189-run win. He shattered Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record for being the youngest batter to score 150+ in List A cricket at the age of 17 years and 168 balls.

Ayush Mhatre first made it to the local headlines back in 2019, when he scored two double centuries for the IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar)- 202 and 207 in the Giles Shield Tournament. In 2022, he smashed a brilliant 213 off 131 balls in the Harris Shield match at the Islam Gymkhana.

