user
user icon

'Anti-Muslim to Land Mafia Board': Who said what on controversial Waqf Bill during fierce Rajya Sabha debate

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following a debate that lasted over 12 hours. While the ruling NDA defended the bill as beneficial for minorities, the opposition strongly criticized it, calling it "anti-Muslim."

article_image1
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 3, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Waqf Bill (Source: ANI)

The Waqf Bill was approved after all amendments proposed by opposition members were rejected through voice votes. It was passed by a division of votes, with 288 in favor and 232 against.

article_image2

Waqf Bill (Source: ANI)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required. (Targeting the opposition) You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill."


article_image3

Waqf Bill (Source: ANI)

"This Bill is an attack on Muslims. The Modi government has started a war on my freedom. My mosques, my Dargahs, my Madrasas are on target. This government is not revealing the truth. This Bill violates Article 14- Equal Protection. Limitations will be imposed. By doing so, the encroacher will become the owner, and a non -Muslim will administrate the Waqf Board. This Bill also violates Equality For Law," Assaduddin Owaisi said.

article_image4

Waqf Bill (Source: ANI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mahua Moitra said, "The Waqf Bill tells every Indian Muslim, you are not an equal citizen of India, know your place, your rights are not the same as ours."

article_image5

Amit Shah (Source: ANI)

Union Minister Amit Shah said, "Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf. First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly... There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this... This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instill fear among minorities for their vote bank."

 

article_image6

Akhilesh Yadav (Source: ANI)

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, (Targeting BJP) "A party that claims to be the biggest political party in the world has still not been able to elect its own national president."

 

article_image7

CM Yogi Adityanath (Source: X)

"We have already wiped the mafia out of Uttar Pradesh... We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for putting a check on the Waqf Board and doing welfare work by passing this important act in the Lok Sabha," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.
 

article_image8

Gaurav Gogoi (Source: ANI)

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "What message do you (government) want to give? The community that fought for India's independence, the community that sacrificed its life along with Mangal Pandey in 1857, you want to tarnish the image of that community... This is your divide and rule. Nationalism for us is being united."

article_image9

Sonia Gandhi (Source: X)

Sonia Gandhi launched a strong criticism of the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, accusing the government of "bulldozing" it through the Lok Sabha.

"Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today it is scheduled for the Rajya Sabha. The bill was, in effect, bulldozed through. Our party’s position is clear—the bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarisation," Sonia Gandhi said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Carefully examining implications, studying opportunities': Govt's 1st official reaction on Trump tariffs shk

'Carefully examining implications, studying opportunities': Govt's 1st official reaction on Trump tariffs

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru, two held dmn

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

astonishing Talking Crow Palghar crow goes viral for mimicking human speech, says 'Papa'; WATCH anr

Astonishing! Palghar crow goes viral for mimicking human speech, says 'Papa'; WATCH

'Bill now Rs 1 crore': Man abandons paralysed wife in Kolkata hospital for 2 years, hospital moves court shk

'Bill now Rs 1 crore': Man abandons paralysed wife in Kolkata hospital for 2 years, hospital moves court

Indian pharma may face US tariffs in future under Trade Expansion Act of 1962: Report snt

Indian pharma may face US tariffs in future under Trade Expansion Act of 1962: Report

Recent Stories

'Carefully examining implications, studying opportunities': Govt's 1st official reaction on Trump tariffs shk

'Carefully examining implications, studying opportunities': Govt's 1st official reaction on Trump tariffs

India evaluating opportunities amid US trade policy shift: Commerce Ministry AJR

India evaluating opportunities amid US trade policy shift: Commerce Ministry

5 high-income skills you can learn online for free iwh

5 high-income skills you can learn online for free

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 offer more value? gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 offer more value?

Spongy Semolina Dhokla Recipe Easy Breakfast Idea iwh

Easy Breakfast Idea: Make Spongy Semolina Dhokla For Your Kids

Recent Videos

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pilibhit Showroom | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pilibhit Showroom | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rijiju Slams UPA for Handing 123 PROPERTIES to Delhi Waqf Board in 2014 | Asianet Newsable

Rijiju Slams UPA for Handing 123 PROPERTIES to Delhi Waqf Board in 2014 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Video Icon