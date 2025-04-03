user
user icon

Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH)

Social media was abuzz with images and videos of Bengaluru's rainy morning, as users shared their experiences online.

Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH) shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 3, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

Residents in many parts of Bengaluru woke up to heavy rain on Thursday morning, with showers recorded in areas like Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Industrial Area, and Mahalakshmi Layout. Bengaluru East witnessed thunderstorms and moderate rain. The sudden change in weather brought down the soaring temperatures in the city, providing relief to the residents.

Bengaluru is set to experience a mix of light to moderate rainfall over the weekend, bringing relief from the summer heat. While some parts of the city have already received scattered showers, others remain dry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and strong winds across Karnataka until April 6, due to the impact of a cyclone near the Odisha coast.

The IMD has also warned of heavy rains in other districts, including Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and coastal Karnataka. The rainfall is expected to be accompanied by strong winds of 40- 50 km/h and, in some places, even hailstorms.

Social media was abuzz with images and videos of Bengaluru's rainy morning, as users shared their experiences online.

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: All you need to know and other frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Bengaluru weather update

Bengaluru will likely see rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. As per the weather forecast, Friday, April 4: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in some areas.

Saturday, April 5: Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the evening. 

Sunday, April 6: Heavy rain likely in parts of Bengaluru, providing relief from the rising temperatures. 

The minimum temperature will be around 22°C, while the maximum temperature may reach 28°C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 54%.

Also read: 'Brazen assault on Constitution': Sonia Gandhi slams Waqf Bill, warns of ‘permanent polarisation'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA ddr

Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA case

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension ddr

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Shivakumara Swami ddr

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami

Karnataka heatwave: Government revises office hours as temperatures rise in 9 districts ddr

Karnataka heatwave: Government revises office hours as temperatures rise in 9 districts

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Third accused Sahil Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody snt

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Third accused Sahil Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody

Recent Stories

Qatar Gold Rate on April 3 2025: 22k 8 gm gold price DROPS; Check new rates anr

Qatar Gold Rate on April 3: 22k 8 gm gold price DROPS; Check new rates

Robinhood Gets A Price Target Cut At Citi Over Market Uncertainty: Retail Spirits Remain High

Robinhood Gets A Price Target Cut At Citi Over Market Uncertainty: Retail Spirits Remain High

VivoPower Announces 50% Hike In Enterprise Value From Energi As Takeover Talks Steam Ahead: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

VivoPower Announces 50% Hike In Enterprise Value From Energi As Takeover Talks Steam Ahead: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

RH Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, Tariff Concerns: Retail Sees Further Woes

RH Stock Slips On Q4 Profit Miss, Tariff Concerns: Retail Sees Further Woes

Lucid's $1B Capital Raise Plan Rattles Stock, But Retail Bulls Dismiss The Panic

Lucid's $1B Capital Raise Plan Rattles Stock, But Retail Bulls Dismiss The Panic

Recent Videos

Operation Brahma: Indian Army Sets Up Field Hospital in Mandalay | Myanmar Earthquake

Operation Brahma: Indian Army Sets Up Field Hospital in Mandalay | Myanmar Earthquake

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill is Pro-Poor Muslims: Chirag Paswan as Waqf Bill Passes in LS after Long Debate

Waqf Amendment Bill is Pro-Poor Muslims: Chirag Paswan as Waqf Bill Passes in LS after Long Debate

Video Icon
'Congress’ Mistakes Corrected': Union Minister Giriraj Singh after Waqf Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

'Congress’ Mistakes Corrected': Union Minister Giriraj Singh after Waqf Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

Video Icon
Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Video Icon
Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Video Icon