Relief from heat, roads flooded as Bengaluru sees heavy rain, strong winds; netizens share videos (WATCH)

Residents in many parts of Bengaluru woke up to heavy rain on Thursday morning, with showers recorded in areas like Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Industrial Area, and Mahalakshmi Layout. Bengaluru East witnessed thunderstorms and moderate rain. The sudden change in weather brought down the soaring temperatures in the city, providing relief to the residents.

Bengaluru is set to experience a mix of light to moderate rainfall over the weekend, bringing relief from the summer heat. While some parts of the city have already received scattered showers, others remain dry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and strong winds across Karnataka until April 6, due to the impact of a cyclone near the Odisha coast.

The IMD has also warned of heavy rains in other districts, including Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and coastal Karnataka. The rainfall is expected to be accompanied by strong winds of 40- 50 km/h and, in some places, even hailstorms.

Social media was abuzz with images and videos of Bengaluru's rainy morning, as users shared their experiences online.

Bengaluru weather update

Bengaluru will likely see rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. As per the weather forecast, Friday, April 4: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in some areas.

Saturday, April 5: Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the evening.

Sunday, April 6: Heavy rain likely in parts of Bengaluru, providing relief from the rising temperatures.

The minimum temperature will be around 22°C, while the maximum temperature may reach 28°C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 54%.

