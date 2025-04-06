user
user icon
LIVE NOW

Apr 6, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 6: I-T Department issues notices to producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeks clarification over film transactions

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto, Ram Navami, April 6, 2025 AJR

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:44 AM IST

I-T Department issues notices to producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeks clarification over film transactions

Producer Antony Perumbavoor faces IT scrutiny over Lucifer and Marakkar film rights and actor payments, including a transfer to Mohanlal. This follows a 2022 raid and is separate from Empuraan issues.

Read Full Story
9:04 AM IST

India adopts cautious approach in trade talks with US amid tariff pressures, focuses on protecting interests

India is cautiously negotiating a trade deal with the US, prioritizing its interests and sensitive sectors. Despite US pressure, India aims for a balanced agreement while managing ongoing trade talks with other nations.

Read Full Story
8:57 AM IST

India's office market to be dominated by GCCs in 2025, accounting for 40% of space demand

Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune besides Delhi-NCR are the major hubs for GCCs in India. The report by CBRE, a real estate consultancy company, added that the technology sector will lead the total office demand in the country, given its focus on pioneering advanced solutions.

Read Full Story
8:46 AM IST

Bangladesh Army enhances security for Hindu festivals, thousands participate in Maha Ashtami Punyasnan

Maha Ashtami, Basanti Puja, and Punyasnan are being celebrated peacefully across Bangladesh with army providing security. Thousands of devotees participate in festivities at puja mandaps and bathing ghats, including pilgrims from India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Read Full Story
8:27 AM IST

Ram Navami 2025: Devotees flock to Ayodhya, take holy dip near Ram temple

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

Read Full Story

9:44 AM IST:

Producer Antony Perumbavoor faces IT scrutiny over Lucifer and Marakkar film rights and actor payments, including a transfer to Mohanlal. This follows a 2022 raid and is separate from Empuraan issues.

Read Full Story

9:04 AM IST:

India is cautiously negotiating a trade deal with the US, prioritizing its interests and sensitive sectors. Despite US pressure, India aims for a balanced agreement while managing ongoing trade talks with other nations.

Read Full Story

8:57 AM IST:

Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune besides Delhi-NCR are the major hubs for GCCs in India. The report by CBRE, a real estate consultancy company, added that the technology sector will lead the total office demand in the country, given its focus on pioneering advanced solutions.

Read Full Story

8:46 AM IST:

Maha Ashtami, Basanti Puja, and Punyasnan are being celebrated peacefully across Bangladesh with army providing security. Thousands of devotees participate in festivities at puja mandaps and bathing ghats, including pilgrims from India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Read Full Story

8:27 AM IST:

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

Read Full Story

Top Stories
Its my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka ATG

'It's my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka

I-T Department issues notices to producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeks clarification over film transactions dmn

I-T Department issues notice to producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeks clarification over film transactions

Teachers govt employees in Tamil Nadu demand DA hike, appeal made to Chief Minister AJR

Teachers, govt employees in Tamil Nadu demand DA hike, appeal made to Chief Minister

Laapataa Ladies' controversy: Writer Biplab Goswami denies reports of plagiarism; Read on ATG

'Laapataa Ladies' controversy: Writer Biplab Goswami denies reports of plagiarism; Read on

India adopts cautious approach in trade talks with US amid tariff pressures, focuses on protecting interests dmn

India adopts cautious approach in trade talks with US amid tariff pressures, focuses on protecting interests

Top Videos
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved