LIVE India News updates on April 6: I-T Department issues notices to producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeks clarification over film transactions

I-T Department issues notices to producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeks clarification over film transactions
Producer Antony Perumbavoor faces IT scrutiny over Lucifer and Marakkar film rights and actor payments, including a transfer to Mohanlal. This follows a 2022 raid and is separate from Empuraan issues.
India adopts cautious approach in trade talks with US amid tariff pressures, focuses on protecting interests
India is cautiously negotiating a trade deal with the US, prioritizing its interests and sensitive sectors. Despite US pressure, India aims for a balanced agreement while managing ongoing trade talks with other nations.
India's office market to be dominated by GCCs in 2025, accounting for 40% of space demand
Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune besides Delhi-NCR are the major hubs for GCCs in India. The report by CBRE, a real estate consultancy company, added that the technology sector will lead the total office demand in the country, given its focus on pioneering advanced solutions.
Bangladesh Army enhances security for Hindu festivals, thousands participate in Maha Ashtami Punyasnan
Maha Ashtami, Basanti Puja, and Punyasnan are being celebrated peacefully across Bangladesh with army providing security. Thousands of devotees participate in festivities at puja mandaps and bathing ghats, including pilgrims from India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.
Ram Navami 2025: Devotees flock to Ayodhya, take holy dip near Ram temple
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.