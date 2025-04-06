Controversy erupts over private party at fort in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve violating environmental norms

Read Full Article

Jaipur: A private event held inside Ranthambore Fort in Rajasthan has sparked outrage due to blatant disregard for environmental norms and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. The event, attended by influential individuals, took place after sunset on Friday, with over 10 vehicles, including those with loud music systems, entering the fort.

Also Read: Delhi man shoots himself after argument at brother's in-laws' house in Rajasthan's Dausa

State Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena stumbled upon the gathering and immediately raised concerns about the presence of vehicles in an area where tigers frequently roam, especially after sunset. Meena has since written to Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav, calling for a probe into the matter.

Mismanagement and favouritism

Meena's outrage stems from the mismanagement and favouritism shown to influential individuals, while local villagers are subject to strict restrictions. To illustrate this point, Meena cited an incident where forest personnel denied a local resident permission to offer a card to Lord Ganesh at the fort's Ganesh temple, citing forest rules.

In response to the incident, seven vehicles were seized, and FIRs were registered against several individuals involved. Meena has pushed for an NTCA probe and strict action against the officials who allowed the private event.

Also Read: Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel

Latest Videos