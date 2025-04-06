IPL 2025: Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection ahead of their crucial IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Bumrah, who rejoined the MI squad on Saturday, is expected to train with the team on Sunday evening. His return comes as a big boost for the struggling Mumbai Indians, who have managed just one win from their first four games this season.

Speaking at a press conference, Jayawardene said, “Jasprit is available for selection. He’s joined the squad, and we’re happy with the way his recovery has progressed. He will train today and is in the mix for tomorrow’s game.”

Bumrah hasn’t played competitive cricket since the Sydney Test in early January, where he suffered a stress reaction in his back. The injury ruled him out of India’s home Test series against England and the Champions Trophy. His return has been managed carefully by medical staff, considering the heavy workload ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mumbai’s bowling unit has lacked bite in Bumrah’s absence, with several young Indian pacers struggling to contain opposition batters in the powerplay and at the death. The inclusion of their premier fast bowler is expected to restore balance and control.

“His presence brings a lot of confidence to the team. We all know what he’s capable of, especially in pressure situations,” Jayawardene added.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping Bumrah’s comeback marks a turning point in their campaign as they take on an equally desperate RCB side, looking to get back to winning ways.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney, where he was forced to cut short his spell in the first innings due to a back issue.

Scans later revealed a stress reaction, ruling him out of the remainder of the series, as well as the white-ball leg against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His absence was a major blow to India's pace attack during a critical phase of the season.

