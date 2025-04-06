user
user icon

Stick, chair, chaos: Lawyers brawl in UP's Jhansi courtroom over client dispute (WATCH)

A violent clash erupted between lawyers inside a Jhansi courtroom, involving sticks and chairs, over a client dispute. The shocking incident, caught on video, has sparked outrage and prompted disciplinary action from legal authorities.

Chaos in court: Lawyers clash with sticks and chairs in Jhansi courtroom brawl (WATCH) ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

In a shocking turn of events that has gone viral online, a violent altercation broke out between two lawyers and their aides inside a Jhansi courtroom on Saturday afternoon.

The scene—more reminiscent of a street fight than a legal proceeding—was caught on camera by a bystander and rapidly spread across social media.

The clash took place in the assistant city magistrate’s (ACM) courtroom, though the magistrate was not present at the time. The video shows lawyers chasing each other with stick and throwing chair, with some even engaging in fistfights, while stunned onlookers recorded the chaos, reports Times of India.

Also read: 'Best decision ever': Delhi woman's touching ride with Rapido's unsung hero wins hearts online

Circle Officer City Sneha Tiwari confirmed that the incident occurred within court premises and involved a dispute over client representation, the TOI report said. “One group has lodged a complaint at Nawabad police station, alleging that during a bail hearing under section 151, another lawyer tried to snatch their client. This led to the scuffle,” she said. “We are currently investigating before deciding on further legal action.”

The fracas has drawn sharp criticism from legal bodies. District Bar Association president Chandrashekhar Shukla condemned the incident, calling it a serious breach of courtroom conduct. “A fact-finding committee has been formed. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and deeply disturbing, raising questions about the deteriorating decorum within courtrooms. The viral video has sparked outrage, with many netizens demanding accountability from the legal fraternity.

As investigations continue, the incident has cast a shadow over the functioning of the judiciary in the region, with calls growing for tighter security and stronger disciplinary measures within court premises.

Also read: 'Hands Off!' US roars back: Why millions are flooding streets against Trump-Musk power play (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH) ddr

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH)

Controversy erupts over private party at fort in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve violating environmental norms dmn

Controversy erupts over private party at fort in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve violating environmental norms

"People continue to complain without justification": PM Modi takes jibe at Oppn over fund allocation ddr

PM s jibe at Opposition: 'Those who ruled before 2014 ignored Tamil Nadu, we're delivering real development

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board backs Waqf Amendment Bill ddr

'No government ever worked for Muslims like this': Muslim women's law board backs Modi govt on Waqf Bill

Kerala: Woman dies during home birth in Malappuram, probe launched; husband assaulted by wife's relatives dmn

Kerala: Woman dies during home birth in Malappuram, probe launched; husband assaulted by wife's relatives

Recent Stories

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH) ddr

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH)

Airtel launches family infinity plan: One recharge, multiple SIMs, OTT and more! gcw

Airtel launches family infinity plan: One recharge, multiple SIMs, OTT and more!

"Played a lot of dot balls": Wasim Jaffer reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings against PBKS ddr

Jaiswal’s fifty lacked fluency, says Wasim Jaffer after RR vs PBKS clash

Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief gcw

Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH] ATG

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH]

Recent Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon
RJD to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court: Manoj Jha | Asianet Newsable

RJD to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court: Manoj Jha | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple in Nandigram on Ram Navami | Asianet Newsable

Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple in Nandigram on Ram Navami | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Robbery Caught on CCTV: Armed Loot at Kirana Store in Sultanpuri

Delhi Robbery Caught on CCTV: Armed Loot at Kirana Store in Sultanpuri

Video Icon