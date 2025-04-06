Stick, chair, chaos: Lawyers brawl in UP's Jhansi courtroom over client dispute (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a shocking turn of events that has gone viral online, a violent altercation broke out between two lawyers and their aides inside a Jhansi courtroom on Saturday afternoon.

The scene—more reminiscent of a street fight than a legal proceeding—was caught on camera by a bystander and rapidly spread across social media.

The clash took place in the assistant city magistrate’s (ACM) courtroom, though the magistrate was not present at the time. The video shows lawyers chasing each other with stick and throwing chair, with some even engaging in fistfights, while stunned onlookers recorded the chaos, reports Times of India.

Circle Officer City Sneha Tiwari confirmed that the incident occurred within court premises and involved a dispute over client representation, the TOI report said. “One group has lodged a complaint at Nawabad police station, alleging that during a bail hearing under section 151, another lawyer tried to snatch their client. This led to the scuffle,” she said. “We are currently investigating before deciding on further legal action.”

The fracas has drawn sharp criticism from legal bodies. District Bar Association president Chandrashekhar Shukla condemned the incident, calling it a serious breach of courtroom conduct. “A fact-finding committee has been formed. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and deeply disturbing, raising questions about the deteriorating decorum within courtrooms. The viral video has sparked outrage, with many netizens demanding accountability from the legal fraternity.

As investigations continue, the incident has cast a shadow over the functioning of the judiciary in the region, with calls growing for tighter security and stronger disciplinary measures within court premises.

