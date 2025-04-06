'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a pointed remark aimed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reignited the ongoing language debate by calling out the lack of Tamil signatures in official letters from the state’s political leaders.

Speaking at a public rally in Rameswaram after inaugurating the New Pamban Bridge, PM Modi stressed the need for genuine pride in the Tamil language—not just in words, but in action.

"Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu—none of them are signed in Tamil," the Prime Minister said, drawing loud applause from the crowd. “If we are proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone to at least sign their name in Tamil.”

His remarks come amid growing tension between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led Centre over the issue of language imposition. The state has opposed the New Education Policy (NEP), particularly the three-language formula, arguing it undermines the status of Tamil and paves the way for Hindi dominance.

In the same breath, PM Modi encouraged the Tamil Nadu government to make medical education accessible in the Tamil language, especially for economically disadvantaged students. “Children from poor families should be able to pursue their dream of becoming doctors without a language barrier,” he said, highlighting that 11 new medical colleges have been set up in Tamil Nadu under his government.

The rally also marked the inauguration of India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge—New Pamban Bridge—linking Rameswaram with the mainland.

