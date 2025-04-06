Muslim youths join Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Siliguri, distribute water bottles, shower flowers

Read Full Article

In a display of communal harmony, the Ram Navami celebrations in Siliguri have set an example of peaceful coexistence amidst the backdrop of rising religious tensions in the country.

On the occasion of the festival, several Muslim youths were seen enthusiastically distributing water bottles and showering flowers on participants of the Ram Navami rally.



Rustam Alam, one of the Muslim youths involved in the celebrations, said, "We are welcoming the rally coming on the occasion of Ram Navami. We are showering flowers on them. We want both communities to live peacefully."

They hugged to Hindu participants, saying that they wanted to spread the message of brotherhood.

Bholanath Chakraborty, a Hindu participant in the rally, shared his thoughts on the inclusive nature of the celebration.



Chakraborty says, "All those who have participated in this Ram Navami celebration are the devotees of Lord Ram, there is no partiality...we all want to live together with peace and brotherhood."

Earlier, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday visited the Ram Temple in Kolkata to offer prayers on Ram Navami.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Governor said that the Raj Bhavan had been in constant coordination with the law enforcement departments to ensure a peaceful Ram Navami.

"Raj Bhavan has been in constant coordination with all the law enforcement departments to see that this Ram Navami is peaceful. So far, no untoward incident has been reported in Bengal. I want to compliment the people, all the political parties, the government and all other stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful Ram Navami in the state," the Governor told media persons.

"I am sure Lord Ram will take care of any bill passed by the government that benefits people and establishes peace and harmony in society..." he further said.

Meanwhile, the General Student Union also celebrated Ram Navami at Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Jadavpur University had allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami on the university campus, citing the Vice Chancellor's absence as the reason.

Buddhadeb Sahu, former VC of Jadavpur University, said, "If there is no vice chancellor, how is permission denied? Who made that decision? The university did not ban it. Earlier, I participated in Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Iftar party celebrations."

