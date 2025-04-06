user
user icon

Muslim youths join Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Siliguri, distribute water bottles, shower flowers

In Siliguri, Muslim youths joined Ram Navami celebrations by showering flowers and distributing water, promoting brotherhood. The peaceful observance drew praise from community members and officials, highlighting harmony amid growing religious tensions nationwide.
 

W Bengal: Muslims distribute water bottles, shower flowerpetals during Siliguri's Ram Navami celebrations ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 6, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

In a display of communal harmony, the Ram Navami celebrations in Siliguri have set an example of peaceful coexistence amidst the backdrop of rising religious tensions in the country.

On the occasion of the festival, several Muslim youths were seen enthusiastically distributing water bottles and showering flowers on participants of the Ram Navami rally.
W Bengal: Muslims distribute water bottles, shower flowerpetals during Siliguri's Ram Navami celebrations ddr
Rustam Alam, one of the Muslim youths involved in the celebrations, said, "We are welcoming the rally coming on the occasion of Ram Navami. We are showering flowers on them. We want both communities to live peacefully."

They hugged to Hindu participants, saying that they wanted to spread the message of brotherhood.

Bholanath Chakraborty, a Hindu participant in the rally, shared his thoughts on the inclusive nature of the celebration.
W Bengal: Muslims distribute water bottles, shower flowerpetals during Siliguri's Ram Navami celebrations ddr
Chakraborty says, "All those who have participated in this Ram Navami celebration are the devotees of Lord Ram, there is no partiality...we all want to live together with peace and brotherhood."
Earlier, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday visited the Ram Temple in Kolkata to offer prayers on Ram Navami.
Speaking to mediapersons, the Governor said that the Raj Bhavan had been in constant coordination with the law enforcement departments to ensure a peaceful Ram Navami.
"Raj Bhavan has been in constant coordination with all the law enforcement departments to see that this Ram Navami is peaceful. So far, no untoward incident has been reported in Bengal. I want to compliment the people, all the political parties, the government and all other stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful Ram Navami in the state," the Governor told media persons.

"I am sure Lord Ram will take care of any bill passed by the government that benefits people and establishes peace and harmony in society..." he further said.
Meanwhile, the General Student Union also celebrated Ram Navami at Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Jadavpur University had allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami on the university campus, citing the Vice Chancellor's absence as the reason.
Buddhadeb Sahu, former VC of Jadavpur University, said, "If there is no vice chancellor, how is permission denied? Who made that decision? The university did not ban it. Earlier, I participated in Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Iftar party celebrations."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rs 25,000 crore work share for private sector firms in HAL's mega 156 combat helicopter deal ddr

Private firms to benefit as HAL allocates ₹25,000 crore from 156-helicopter mega deal

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy ddr

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

"We need to aim higher": boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta backs Piyush Goyal's remark on Indian startups ddr

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta backs Piyush Goyal's call for startups to dream bigger, push deeper into AI

West Bengal achieves 11.43% GST collection growth in 2024-25, outperforming national-level: CM Mamata Banerjee ddr

CM Mamata Banerjee hails 11.43% GST growth in Bengal, surpassing national average, boosting revenue strength

Sri Lankan cricketer Jayasuriya seeks PM Modi's help in bringing international cricket to Jaffna ddr

PM Modi meets Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup heroes, assures support for Jaffna stadium project (WATCH)

Recent Stories

KKR batter Rinku Singh recalls journey from humble beginnings to India international ddr

Rinku Singh stirs up nostalgia and Kolkata biryani in a flavorful Knight Riders episode

Rs 25,000 crore work share for private sector firms in HAL's mega 156 combat helicopter deal ddr

Private firms to benefit as HAL allocates ₹25,000 crore from 156-helicopter mega deal

Operation Brahma: IAF delivers fresh aid to Myanmar, field hospital treats 800 patients so far ddr

Operation Brahma: IAF delivers fresh aid to Myanmar, field hospital treats 800 patients so far

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy ddr

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

MS Dhoni makes rare podcast debut, reveals he never dreamt of playing for India (WATCH) ddr

MS Dhoni makes rare podcast debut, reveals he never dreamt of playing for India (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon