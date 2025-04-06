user
Pakistan security forces raid Baloch activist's home, forcibly abduct father

Pakistani authorities raided the home of Baloch activist Beebow Baloch, abducting her father, Mama Ghafar Qambarani. This incident highlights ongoing state repression, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations in Balochistan.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 6, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): Pakistan's intelligence agencies and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) raided the home of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activist Beebow Baloch in the Kelli Qambarani area of Quetta late last night, forcibly abducting her father, Mama Ghafar Qambarani.

Beebow Baloch has been held in Hudda Jail for the past two weeks, alongside BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch, under the custody of Pakistani authorities. Earlier today, Sabiha Baloch's father was also taken into custody, BYC cited.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee(BYC) stated, "Tonight, Pakistan's intelligence agencies and the so-called Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) raided the residence of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activist Beebow Baloch in Kelli Qambarani, Quetta, and forcibly disappeared her father, Mama Ghafar Qambarani. A senior political activist, Mama Ghafar has previously been a victim of enforced disappearance at the hands of state authorities."

BYC added, "This is not only a violation of basic rights; it is a clear manifestation of authoritarianism and fascism being imposed upon the people of Balochistan. The targeting of political workers and their families for peaceful political activism is not only unlawful--it is deeply inhumane."

BYC further highlighted," Our moral, historical, and constitutional responsibility compels us to speak out against these grave injustices and to stand in firm resistance against all forms of state-led repression."

Systemic violence

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee urgently urged the international community and human rights organizations to speak out and take action for Mama Ghafar and all other Baloch individuals who have been forcibly disappeared. Under the guise of legal authority, the state continues its systematic violence and repression against the Baloch people.

Balochistan struggles with state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region faces economic neglect, poor infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. Despite its wealth of natural resources, local communities benefit little, while forced disappearances continue to be a widespread issue. (ANI)

