user
user icon

Rahul Gandhi calls on Bihar youth to join 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' march in Begusarai (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi will lead the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign in Begusarai on April 7, urging Bihar’s youth to protest unemployment. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav vows to scrap the Waqf Amendment Bill if RJD returns to power.
 

Bihar: Rahul Gandhi to hold 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign in Begusarai on April 7
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Apr 6, 2025, 6:21 PM IST

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that he will visit Bihar on April 7 to hold the "Roko Palayan, Do Naukri" campaign. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra.

"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul said.

The Lok Sabha LoP also asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government. "Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice--to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said.

Also read: "Owning land not a crime": Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Rahul Gandhi over allegations of targeting churches

"The issues you face--unemployment, inflation, paper leaks, and the reduction in government jobs one after another, along with privatization that doesn't benefit you--are the reasons we are on this campaign. This is called the "Palayan Yatra." Come and join us wearing a white t-shirt so that the world can see the emotions of Bihar's youth and put pressure on the Bihar government. We want to mobilize the energy of Bihar's youth and build a new Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday strongly opposed the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, Waqf (Amendment) Bill, declaring that if his party returns to power in Bihar, the Bill would be "thrown in the dustbin."

Also read: Rahul Gandhi, Kerala CM Vijayan, slam article on Catholic Church land holdings: 'Didn't take long for RSS'

Addressing reporters in Patna, Yadav condemned the bill and said, "We will form the government and throw this (Waqf Amendment Bill) in the dustbin."
Yadav also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue its alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar only until the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for October 2025.

"BJP will keep Nitish Kumar with them until the elections. After that, both we and the people of Bihar know very well what will happen to him," he added.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed after extended proceedings in Parliament, with Rajya Sabha approving it past midnight on Thursday. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the results: 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha passed the bill the previous night after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH) ddr

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH)

Controversy erupts over private party at fort in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve violating environmental norms dmn

Controversy erupts over private party at fort in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve violating environmental norms

"People continue to complain without justification": PM Modi takes jibe at Oppn over fund allocation ddr

PM s jibe at Opposition: 'Those who ruled before 2014 ignored Tamil Nadu, we're delivering real development

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board backs Waqf Amendment Bill ddr

'No government ever worked for Muslims like this': Muslim women's law board backs Modi govt on Waqf Bill

Chaos in court: Lawyers clash with sticks and chairs in Jhansi courtroom brawl (WATCH) ddr

Stick, chair, chaos: Lawyers brawl in UP's Jhansi courtroom over client dispute (WATCH)

Recent Stories

"What's the score?" Ravi Bhagchandka drops pic with Yuvraj Singh ahead of his biopic

'What's the score?': Yuvraj Singh biopic in motion as filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka shares fresh pic

'There were always ideas discussed...': RCB's Virat Kohli on his relationship with Rohit Sharma ddr

Virat Kohli opens up on special 'Ro-Ko' bond ahead of MI vs RCB IPL clash (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj set for emotional homecoming as Gujarat Titans face Sunrisers Hyderabad ddr

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj set for emotional homecoming as Gujarat Titans face Sunrisers Hyderabad

CMF Phone 2: Rear panel to come with textured design ahead of official debut (WATCH) gcw

CMF Phone 2: Rear panel to come with textured design ahead of official debut (WATCH)

Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene ddr

IPL 2025: Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon