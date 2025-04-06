PM s jibe at Opposition: 'Those who ruled before 2014 ignored Tamil Nadu, we're delivering real development

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that unjustified allegations were being made that inadequate allocation of funds was made for Tamil Nadu.

"The infrastructure of Tamil Nadu is a top priority for the government. In the past decade, the state's rail budget has increased more than sevenfold. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without justification..." the Prime Minister said in his address after launching the new Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram.

The Prime Minister went further, drawing comparisons between the current administration and previous governments, particularly those led by the INDI Alliance.

"Before 2014, only Rs 900 crore were received every year for rail projects and you all know who was heading the INDI Alliance at that time. This time Tamil Nadu's rail budget is more than Rs 6000 crore," he said, suggesting that previous leadership failed to prioritize the State's development.

Modi also outlined the Indian government's efforts to modernize the region's rail infrastructure, including the modernization of 77 railway stations, with Rameswaram station being one of the key sites.

"The Indian government is modernizing 77 railway stations here, and this also includes the Rameswaram railway station," he added, positioning the BJP-led government as a key player in Tamil Nadu's development.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was facilitated by BJP leaders as he arrived to address a public meeting in Rameswaram city of Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, after inaugurating India's vertical sea lift bridge, New Pamban Bridge.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also present during the facilitation.PM Modi was given a painting by Union Minister and BJP leader L Murugan.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Pamban Bridge and multiple national highway projects to the nation and also laid the foundation stone of other road infrastructure projects.

PM Modi mentioned how the new Pamban bridge is connecting "thousands of year old" Rameswaram city to a modern architectural marvel.

"A town that is thousands of years old is being connected by the 21st century engineering wonder. I thank our engineers and workers for their hard work. This bridge is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. Big ships will be able to sail under it. Trains will also be able to travel faster on it. I just flagged off a new train service and a ship a short while ago," PM Modi said.

