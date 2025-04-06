MS Dhoni makes rare podcast debut, reveals he never dreamt of playing for India (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a rare and heartfelt public appearance, former India captain MS Dhoni made his podcast debut this week, opening up about his cricketing journey, his humble beginnings in Ranchi, and how he never imagined wearing the Indian jersey one day.

The session, hosted by content creator and entrepreneur Raj Shamani, was released exclusively on the "Dhoni" app. Known for keeping a low profile off the field, Dhoni used the platform to reflect on his career, his early life, and the evolution of cricket across generations.

“Never thought I would play for the country,” Dhoni said candidly. “I used to live in Ranchi. Earlier it was Bihar, now it's Jharkhand. There was no history of cricket in our region. When I was in school, I never thought I would play for India. We played with tennis balls, and I started out as a bowler.”

He recalled being introduced to wicketkeeping by chance, and how playing with older, more experienced boys shaped his game. “There were very few kids my age who played cricket. So I always played with seniors, and that helped me a lot.”

Known for his calm demeanor and razor-sharp instincts on the field, Dhoni also shared glimpses of his disciplined upbringing. “I was scared of my father. He was very punctual. I think I’m a lot like him now,” he added with a smile.

During the podcast, Dhoni was also asked to pick his dream opening pair, bowling spell, and all-rounder. In classic Dhoni style, he chose not to rank or compare players, instead reflecting on the evolving nature of the game and the many unheralded performances that have shaped Indian cricket history.

“See, when Yuvi was hitting six sixes, I didn’t need to look at anyone else,” Dhoni said, referring to Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 2007 T20 World Cup feat. “But earlier, there was no digital coverage. So many great performances have gone unnoticed. Today's generation doesn’t know them.”

Dhoni, who remains the only captain in world cricket to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies — the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy — continues to play in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2025, he is representing Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player under the league's revised rule for players inactive at the international level for five years.

Despite his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni’s popularity remains unmatched. His appearance on the podcast has already gone viral, with fans applauding the honest and nostalgic tone of the conversation.

As always, Captain Cool has left cricket lovers with something deeper to think about — a reminder that greatness can come from the most unexpected places, and that dreams sometimes find you, even when you’re not chasing them.

