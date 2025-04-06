Rinku Singh stirs up nostalgia and Kolkata biryani in a flavorful Knight Riders episode

Read Full Article

In a delightful episode of Knight Bite, Kolkata Knight Riders' power-hitter Rinku Singh opened up about his cricketing journey while helping prepare authentic Kolkata-style biryani.

The cooking show provided fans with a unique glimpse into the left-handed batter's personal side.

While assisting with the preparation of the aromatic Kolkata biryani, complete with its signature potato—a must-have ingredient, according to host Kunal Kapur—Rinku reflected on his early days in cricket.

"I was studying in Modern School, and there was an inter-school tournament. Some people saw my performance and invited me to play because they saw how good I was with the tennis ball," Rinku Singh recalled about his first-ever cricket match.

The talented left-hander revealed his impressive start in cricket: "When I went for batting and the match finished, I had scored 54 runs in 32 balls. That's where my cricket journey began," Rinku Singh said.

Discussing his debut international match for India, Rinku admitted to feeling nervous. "When you play for India, and you achieve what you started playing cricket for, you do feel a bit anxious. In my first match, I didn't get to bat, just fielding, and it was raining too, so I was a bit worried. But after a little bit of time, everything became normal," Rinku Singh noted.

As the delicious biryani continued to cook with its aromatic spices, Rinku participated in a fun game where he correctly identified famous Bengali sweets, including rasgulla, jalebi, and gulab jamun, showing his familiarity with Kolkata culture.

He was later joined by his teammates Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali, who were impressed by his cooking skills as the three of them shared a meal to close out the episode.

The Knight Riders are currently placed at the fifth spot (four points) in the IPL 2025 points table, with two wins and two losses in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Their next match in the competition is against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

