user
user icon

Operation Brahma: IAF delivers fresh aid to Myanmar, field hospital treats 800 patients so far

India’s Operation Brahma continues in Myanmar with an IAF C-17 delivering aid and a field hospital treating 800 patients. India also shipped 442 tonnes of food supplies following the recent deadly earthquake.

Operation Brahma: IAF delivers fresh aid to Myanmar, field hospital treats 800 patients so far ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Apr 6, 2025, 9:17 PM IST

Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Sunday delivered replenishment supplies for the field hospital, and food aid for needy communities. The Indian Army's field hospital, established under Operation Brahma, has successfully treated 800 patients so far.

Sharing a post on X, India in Myanmar provided an update on India's humanitarian efforts in the affected region:
"Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today."

"An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission. #OperationBrahma," the post added.

Also read: Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

On Saturday, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar as part of its ongoing humanitarian response following the devastating earthquake that struck the country last month.

The consignment—comprising rice, cooking oil, noodles, and biscuits—was transported aboard the Indian Navy's landing ship tank INS Gharial and handed over at Thilawa Port by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his team.

The official page of the Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X:
"Meeting needs of affected people. A large 442 T consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by the Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port & was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein & team."

The aid is part of Operation Brahma—India's comprehensive relief mission launched after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, which left thousands dead and caused widespread damage across Myanmar.

The country continues to grapple with the aftermath, and India, acting swiftly as the first responder, has taken a lead role in supporting rescue, relief, and recovery efforts.

Also read: MS Dhoni makes rare podcast debut, reveals he never dreamt of playing for India (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.
During the meeting, PM Modi expressed India's continued support and readiness to provide further material assistance if needed. He also emphasised the need for early restoration of democracy through credible elections, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan security forces raid Baloch activist's home, forcibly abduct father dmn

Pakistan security forces raid Baloch activist's home, forcibly abduct father

WATCH: Pope Francis returns to St. Peter's Square in 1st public appearance after hospital stay ddr

'Happy Sunday': Pope Francis's surprise public appearance at St. Peter's Square after hospital stay (WATCH)

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories ddr

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories

'Hands Off!' US roars back as millions flood streets against Trump-Musk power play (WATCH) ddr

'Hands Off!' US roars back: Why millions are flooding streets against Trump-Musk power play (WATCH)

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture during PM Narendra Modi's visit snt

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture during PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Recent Stories

W Bengal: Muslims distribute water bottles, shower flowerpetals during Siliguri's Ram Navami celebrations ddr

Muslim youths join Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Siliguri, distribute water bottles, shower flowers

KKR batter Rinku Singh recalls journey from humble beginnings to India international ddr

Rinku Singh stirs up nostalgia and Kolkata biryani in a flavorful Knight Riders episode

Rs 25,000 crore work share for private sector firms in HAL's mega 156 combat helicopter deal ddr

Private firms to benefit as HAL allocates ₹25,000 crore from 156-helicopter mega deal

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy ddr

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

MS Dhoni makes rare podcast debut, reveals he never dreamt of playing for India (WATCH) ddr

MS Dhoni makes rare podcast debut, reveals he never dreamt of playing for India (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon