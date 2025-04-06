user
user icon

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj set for emotional homecoming as Gujarat Titans face Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammed Siraj gears up to play in front of his home crowd in Hyderabad as Gujarat Titans take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad. Siraj, who has five wickets in IPL 2025, eyes another big performance.

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj set for emotional homecoming as Gujarat Titans face Sunrisers Hyderabad ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 6, 2025, 6:43 PM IST

Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) home clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), GT pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up on playing in front of his home crowd where his life and cricketing journey started.

The IPL campaign of SRH, last year's trailblazers, has started on an extremely poor note. After a hard-hitting win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), they have slipped down to the bottom of the points table with three losses. Now, their task is cut out, to deal with a GT line-up featuring stars like skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Siraj. With two wins and a loss, GT is at the third place in the points, as compared to SRH which is placed at the bottom.

Speaking in a video posted on IPL's official website, Siraj said, "Hyderabad is my home. I have been born and brought up here. Whenever I come here, it feels like home, my family and friends will come. When I will play in front of Hyderabad crowd, I would really feel excited."

Also read: IPL 2025: Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene

So far, Siraj has taken five wickets in three games at an average of 21.40 for GT, with best figures of 3/19 against RCB coming at his former home stadium, M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking about his approach to the game, he said, "My aim is when I come to the ground, my focus is on the ball for those 120 balls. Ball by ball."
On the challenge posed by an attacking SRH line-up featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle, Siraj said, "The team combination (of GT) is great. Shubman Gill gives us a lot of freedom. There is Jos Buttler, the mystery spinner, Rashid Khan. SRH's batting line-up is very great. They have attacking batters and we must be clear about the plans. We are ready and excited for the battle."

Also read: GT vs SRH: Sai Sudharsan credits hunger and Shubman Gill's leadership ahead of clash today

Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'There were always ideas discussed...': RCB's Virat Kohli on his relationship with Rohit Sharma ddr

Virat Kohli opens up on special 'Ro-Ko' bond ahead of MI vs RCB IPL clash (WATCH)

Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene ddr

IPL 2025: Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene

"Played a lot of dot balls": Wasim Jaffer reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings against PBKS ddr

Jaiswal’s fifty lacked fluency, says Wasim Jaffer after RR vs PBKS clash

"I have that hunger every game": Sai Sudharsan highlights dedication to team success ddr

GT vs SRH: Sai Sudharsan credits hunger and Shubman Gill's leadership ahead of clash today

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB Preview: Can MI overcome their batting struggles to halt RCB's momentum snt

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB Preview: Can MI overcome their batting struggles to halt RCB's momentum?

Recent Stories

"What's the score?" Ravi Bhagchandka drops pic with Yuvraj Singh ahead of his biopic

'What's the score?': Yuvraj Singh biopic in motion as filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka shares fresh pic

'There were always ideas discussed...': RCB's Virat Kohli on his relationship with Rohit Sharma ddr

Virat Kohli opens up on special 'Ro-Ko' bond ahead of MI vs RCB IPL clash (WATCH)

Bihar: Rahul Gandhi to hold 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign in Begusarai on April 7

Rahul Gandhi calls on Bihar youth to join 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' march in Begusarai (WATCH)

CMF Phone 2: Rear panel to come with textured design ahead of official debut (WATCH) gcw

CMF Phone 2: Rear panel to come with textured design ahead of official debut (WATCH)

Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene ddr

IPL 2025: Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon