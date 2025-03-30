user
Mar 30, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 30: PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH)

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:52 AM IST

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.

9:44 AM IST

US arrest of illegal Indian immigrants dips to 4- year low, from 5,600 in December to 1,700 in February

According to the latest data from the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), only 1,628 Indians were apprehended in February 2025 - lower than the 3,132 in January and a dramatic fall from the 5,600 detained in December.

9:04 AM IST

21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide near Chennai; probe on

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her residence in Urapakkam, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, according to the police.

8:55 AM IST

PM Modi to visit RSS founder's memorial in Nagpur today, pay homage

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prepares to celebrate its centenary year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nagpur on Sunday and will visit the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.

8:50 AM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav moves court for discharge in IRCTC case, says no proof against him

On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and other accused persons. This case is related to alleged corruption in tender of the IRCTC hotels.

