LIVE India News updates on March 30: PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH)

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.Read Full Story
US arrest of illegal Indian immigrants dips to 4- year low, from 5,600 in December to 1,700 in February
According to the latest data from the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), only 1,628 Indians were apprehended in February 2025 - lower than the 3,132 in January and a dramatic fall from the 5,600 detained in December.Read Full Story
21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide near Chennai; probe on
A 21-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her residence in Urapakkam, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, according to the police.Read Full Story
PM Modi to visit RSS founder's memorial in Nagpur today, pay homage
As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prepares to celebrate its centenary year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nagpur on Sunday and will visit the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.Read Full Story
Lalu Prasad Yadav moves court for discharge in IRCTC case, says no proof against him
On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and other accused persons. This case is related to alleged corruption in tender of the IRCTC hotels.