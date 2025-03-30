user
Bengaluru cab driver threatens student, demands Rs 2,000 extra in late-night airport ride; police launch probe

A Bengaluru cab driver has been booked for extorting student in late-night airport ride and demanding Rs 2,000 extra after threatening him mid-journey. Another student also faced fare dispute with the same driver on the same night.

Divya Danu
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

Bengaluru police are investigating a taxi driver accused of extorting money from a student after allegedly threatening him during a late-night ride from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on March 23.

The student, who filed a complaint with Yelahanka New Town police on Friday, said the driver initially agreed to a fare of Rs 800 for a drop to his accommodation in Yelahanka. However, midway through the journey, the driver diverted to an unfamiliar location near Doddaballapur Road, where he allegedly demanded Rs 2,837, says a report in The Times of India.

Fearing for his safety, the student complied and transferred the amount online. The accused, according to the TOI report, was also involved in a separate dispute with another student the same night.

According to police, the second incident involved an 18-year-old student traveling from KIA to Tavarekere. A fare dispute erupted between them at Mehkri Circle, leading to an intervention by Chikkajala police. The matter was resolved when the student paid ₹800, avoiding further escalation.

DCP (Northeast) Sajeeth VJ confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the driver for extortion. “Both incidents occurred within hours of each other. One student chose to settle the matter, while the other filed a complaint, leading to legal action,” he said.

Investigators have summoned KC Annappa, the registered owner of the vehicle, for questioning. Annappa, however, claimed he was unaware of the incident, stating that the driver had traveled to his hometown for Ugadi celebrations. Police have ordered him to ensure the driver’s return for questioning.

Authorities are now working to locate the accused driver and determine if he was involved in similar incidents.

