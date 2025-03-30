On camera, Noida teacher thrashes, tortures 10-year-old autistic boy at school, suspended (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A disturbing video surfaced on social media, where a 10-year-old specially-abled child with autism was tortured by a teacher at a private school in Noida’s Sector 55. The incident, which reportedly took place on Wednesday, came to light after the child’s parents discovered the footage circulating in a school WhatsApp group.

The victim's mother, Rimjhim Goyel, expressed her anguish over the inhumane treatment and said, "My son has been going to Green Ribbon International School in Sector 55 since July 2024. He is a child with special needs, who needs extra care, empathy, and sensitive behaviour. But on Wednesday, he was treated extremely inhumanely in the school. The school teacher and special educator Anil Kumar behaved badly with my child."

The disturbing video vividly captures the educator, Anil Kumar, resorting to violence against the helpless boy, disregarding the vulnerability and special needs of such students. "I came to know about this incident from a school WhatsApp group where the video was shared. It is clearly visible in the video that he did a lot of violence to the child even though he knew that they are children and are weak in understanding,” Goyel further stated.

Boy's parents lodged a complaint against the accused on Saturday morning. Swift action followed, and the school suspended Anil Kumar, handing him over to the authorities. "The educator, Anil Kumar, was suspended from the school and was handed over to the police. The school is cooperating on the matter," confirmed Pankaj Sharma, Principal of Green Ribbon International School.

“We will check if the teacher has the required qualification and Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) certificate, which is mandatory for all special educators. The department will further investigate the matter,” stated Ashish Kumar Singh, District Officer for Empowerment of Divyangjan, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that an FIR has been lodged by the victim’s mother, and the accused remains in custody as investigations progress. “The victim's mother lodged an FIR complaint, and the accused is in police custody. Further investigation is ongoing,” said Amit Kumar, SHO at Sector 58 police station, Noida.

