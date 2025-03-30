user
user icon

On camera, Noida teacher thrashes, tortures 10-year-old autistic boy at school, suspended (WATCH)

A disturbing video surfaced on social media, where a 10-year-old specially-abled child with autism was tortured by a teacher at a private school in Noida’s Sector 55.

On camera, Noida teacher thrashes, tortures 10-year-old autistic boy at school, suspended (WATCH) shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

A disturbing video surfaced on social media, where a 10-year-old specially-abled child with autism was tortured by a teacher at a private school in Noida’s Sector 55. The incident, which reportedly took place on Wednesday, came to light after the child’s parents discovered the footage circulating in a school WhatsApp group.

The victim's mother, Rimjhim Goyel, expressed her anguish over the inhumane treatment and said, "My son has been going to Green Ribbon International School in Sector 55 since July 2024. He is a child with special needs, who needs extra care, empathy, and sensitive behaviour. But on Wednesday, he was treated extremely inhumanely in the school. The school teacher and special educator Anil Kumar behaved badly with my child."

The disturbing video vividly captures the educator, Anil Kumar, resorting to violence against the helpless boy, disregarding the vulnerability and special needs of such students. "I came to know about this incident from a school WhatsApp group where the video was shared. It is clearly visible in the video that he did a lot of violence to the child even though he knew that they are children and are weak in understanding,” Goyel further stated.

Boy's parents lodged a complaint against the accused on Saturday morning. Swift action followed, and the school suspended Anil Kumar, handing him over to the authorities. "The educator, Anil Kumar, was suspended from the school and was handed over to the police. The school is cooperating on the matter," confirmed Pankaj Sharma, Principal of Green Ribbon International School.

Also read: 'My wife has 4 boyfriends, they murdered my son': MP man fears ‘Meerut-like’ murder plot by wife, writes to CM

“We will check if the teacher has the required qualification and Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) certificate, which is mandatory for all special educators. The department will further investigate the matter,” stated Ashish Kumar Singh, District Officer for Empowerment of Divyangjan, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that an FIR has been lodged by the victim’s mother, and the accused remains in custody as investigations progress. “The victim's mother lodged an FIR complaint, and the accused is in police custody. Further investigation is ongoing,” said Amit Kumar, SHO at Sector 58 police station, Noida.

Also read: 'Trying to write new story': Ranveer Allahbadia's emotional message after IGL row, resumes podcast (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trial by terrain: ATAGS artillery proves its might as India seals Rs 6,900 crore defence deal ddr

Trial by terrain: ATAGS artillery proves its might as India seals Rs 6,900 crore defence deal

BREAKING: Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derails in Odisha's Cuttack, several coaches affected

Kamakhya Express derails near Nergundi in Odisha, officials confirm all passengers safe (WATCH)

'Overwhelmed, this place inspires us': PM Modi's handwritten note at Nagpur's RSS Smruti Mandir; SEE pic shk

'Overwhelmed, this place inspires us': PM Modi's handwritten note at Nagpur's RSS Smruti Mandir; SEE pic

Lalu Yadav's rule was 'Jungle Raj', marred by corruption: Amit Shah in Bihar rally (WATCH)

Lalu Yadav's rule was 'Jungle Raj', marred by corruption: Amit Shah in Bihar rally (WATCH)

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much? shk

Is Ghibli stealing your face while generating AI avatars? If yes, who is making money out of it?

Recent Stories

Dear Comrade to Goodbye: Top 5 films that define Rashmika Mandanna as successful actress MEG

Dear Comrade to Goodbye: Top 5 films that define Rashmika Mandanna as successful actress

Shocking Texas school attack: Student brutally beaten as adults stand by, video sparks outrage (WATCH) ddr

Shocking Texas school attack: Student brutally beaten as adults stand by, video sparks outrage (WATCH)

IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins opens up on his fondness for Indian cuisine, reveals his favourite dishes

IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins opens up on his fondness for Indian cuisine, reveals his favourite dishes

Our team needs sleep': Sam Altman urges users to 'chill out' as Ghibli style images trends on social media gcw

'Our team needs sleep': Sam Altman urges users to 'chill out' as Ghibli style images trends on social media

10 reasons Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold can be Real Madrid superstar snt

10 reasons Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold can be Real Madrid superstar

Recent Videos

Maharashtra | PM Modi & CM Fadnavis Visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur | Asianet Newsable

Maharashtra | PM Modi & CM Fadnavis Visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
After India & China, Russia Sends Emergency Teams to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

After India & China, Russia Sends Emergency Teams to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Exclusive Visit to Nagpur for Varsha Pratipada – Historic Moments!

PM Modi's Exclusive Visit to Nagpur for Varsha Pratipada – Historic Moments!

Video Icon
Sikandar X Reviews: Salman Khan’s Eid Blockbuster Wins Hearts – 'Perfect Eidi!'

Sikandar X Reviews: Salman Khan’s Eid Blockbuster Wins Hearts – 'Perfect Eidi!'

Video Icon
Top 10 DURGA Maa Bhajans for Chaitra Navratri – An Ultimate Divine Playlist!

Top 10 DURGA Maa Bhajans for Chaitra Navratri – An Ultimate Divine Playlist!

Video Icon