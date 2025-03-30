BSE announces 2:1 bonus share issue, its second since listing in 2017

Read Full Article

The board of BSE Limited, India's leading stock exchange, has approved a 2:1 bonus share issue, according to its latest regulatory filing on Sunday. Under this scheme, shareholders will receive two additional shares for every one share held as of the record date, which is yet to be determined.

In its official statement, BSE stated, "Issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., 2 (two) equity shares of ₹2 each for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each held by the shareholders as on the record date, subject to approval through postal ballot."

This is the second time BSE has announced a bonus issue since its listing in 2017. As per the filing, the bonus shares will be issued from Capital Redemption Reserves and General Reserve, based on financials as of December 31, 2024.

Eligibility and Purpose of Bonus Shares

Only investors holding BSE shares before the ex-date will be eligible for the bonus shares. Bonus shares are issued to increase liquidity, boost investor confidence, and expand paid-up capital while utilizing free reserves. This move aims to enhance earnings per share (EPS) and shareholder value without additional investment from investors.

Dividend History

BSE has consistently rewarded shareholders through dividends:

May 2023: Announced a ₹12 per share dividend, with an ex-dividend date of August 4, 2023.

June 2024: Declared a final dividend of ₹15 per share, with an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2024.

About BSE

Established in 1875, BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's oldest stock exchange and the world’s fastest, executing trades in just 6 microseconds. Over the last 143 years, BSE has played a pivotal role in India's corporate growth by providing an efficient capital-raising platform. Initially known as The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association, BSE became India’s first publicly listed stock exchange in 2017.



