user
user icon

BSE announces 2:1 bonus share issue, its second since listing in 2017

BSE Limited has announced a 2:1 bonus share issue, granting two additional shares per held share, marking its second bonus issue since 2017. The record date is yet to be set, and shares will be issued from reserves.

BSE shareholders to get free shares as board approves 2:1 bonus share issue
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 8:50 PM IST

The board of BSE Limited, India's leading stock exchange, has approved a 2:1 bonus share issue, according to its latest regulatory filing on Sunday. Under this scheme, shareholders will receive two additional shares for every one share held as of the record date, which is yet to be determined.

In its official statement, BSE stated, "Issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., 2 (two) equity shares of ₹2 each for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each held by the shareholders as on the record date, subject to approval through postal ballot."

This is the second time BSE has announced a bonus issue since its listing in 2017. As per the filing, the bonus shares will be issued from Capital Redemption Reserves and General Reserve, based on financials as of December 31, 2024.

Also read: Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

Eligibility and Purpose of Bonus Shares

Only investors holding BSE shares before the ex-date will be eligible for the bonus shares. Bonus shares are issued to increase liquidity, boost investor confidence, and expand paid-up capital while utilizing free reserves. This move aims to enhance earnings per share (EPS) and shareholder value without additional investment from investors.

Dividend History

BSE has consistently rewarded shareholders through dividends:

May 2023: Announced a ₹12 per share dividend, with an ex-dividend date of August 4, 2023.

June 2024: Declared a final dividend of ₹15 per share, with an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2024.

Also read: RBI likely to continue rate cuts amid growth concerns, falling inflation: Report

About BSE

Established in 1875, BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's oldest stock exchange and the world’s fastest, executing trades in just 6 microseconds. Over the last 143 years, BSE has played a pivotal role in India's corporate growth by providing an efficient capital-raising platform. Initially known as The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association, BSE became India’s first publicly listed stock exchange in 2017.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots AJR

Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

RBI likely to continue rate cuts amid growth concerns, falling inflation: Report AJR

RBI likely to continue rate cuts amid growth concerns, falling inflation: Report

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Panipat, Bengaluru and Tirupur for tackling textile waste AJR

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Panipat, Bengaluru and Tirupur for tackling textile waste

RBI likely to cut Repo Rate by 25 bps in April policy, shifts focus to growth AJR

RBI likely to cut Repo Rate by 25 bps in April policy, shifts focus to growth

Foreign investors pull out funds from Indian equities for third month in a row AJR

Foreign investors pull out funds from Indian equities for third month in a row

Recent Stories

Understanding the Tonga trench: Why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous ddr

Understanding the Tonga trench: Why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous

Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Kalki Koechlin walks the ramp in stunning white outfit ddr

Kalki Koechlin dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week, shares parenting woes and fashion hacks

Raza Murad recalls childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, later played a villain in his film drr

Raza Murad recalls childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, later played a villain in his film

Manish Malhotra on turning producer: 'The idea came 10 years ago, but COVID shaped my vision' ddr

Manish Malhotra on turning producer: 'The idea came 10 years ago, but COVID shaped my vision'

Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece ddr

Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon