Lalu Yadav's rule was 'Jungle Raj', marred by corruption: Amit Shah in Bihar rally (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling his tenure from 1990 to 2005 a period of "Jungle Raj" that tarnished Bihar’s reputation.

Addressing a public meeting, Shah accused Lalu's government of widespread corruption, particularly the infamous fodder scam, which he said brought disgrace to Bihar both nationally and internationally.

“What did Lalu Yadav’s government do for Bihar from 1990 to 2005? His rule will always be remembered as ‘Jungle Raj’ due to corruption and misgovernance. The entire state suffered under the fodder scam,” Shah said.

He added, "Whenever the UPA or the Lalu-Rabri government ruled Bihar, the state suffered from misgovernance, corruption, and lawlessness. But under the NDA’s leadership, Bihar has witnessed remarkable progress across sectors. Our 20-year track record is proof that Jungle Raj is over, and Bihar is on the path of development. I appeal to the people of Bihar to once again support the NDA in 2025 elections under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi to ensure continued growth and prosperity for the state."

Praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he credited him for transforming Bihar’s infrastructure and governance. “During Nitish Kumar’s tenure, roads, electricity, and tap water have reached every village, improving people’s lives,” he noted.

Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in uplifting the poor of Bihar. “PM Modi has ensured homes, toilets, water, medicines, and ration for the underprivileged, taking Bihar forward,” he added.

The statement comes amid an intense political battle in Bihar, with the BJP positioning itself against the RJD-led opposition ahead of upcoming elections.



