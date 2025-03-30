user
Trial by terrain: ATAGS artillery proves its might as India seals Rs 6,900 crore defence deal

India’s ATAGS artillery system, after rigorous testing in extreme conditions, secures a Rs 6,900 crore defence contract. Developed by DRDO, Bharat Forge, and Tata, it sets new benchmarks for indigenous military equipment, enhancing India’s defence capabilities.

Anish Kumar
Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

New Delhi: After nearly a decade of intense development and rigorous evaluation, India's indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has conclusively emerged, ready to transform the Indian Army's artillery capabilities. 

The official signing of a landmark Rs 6,900 crore contract by the defence ministry with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited —split 60% and 40% respectively — marks a major leap forward, highlights the military's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and indigenous solutions.

Over five years, the ATAGS — a sophisticated 155-mm artillery gun co-developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) alongside Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems — underwent intensive testing in India's harshest operational conditions. 

Also read: Zen Technologies bags order from Defence ministry for L70 guns’ IADCS

These trials encompassed scorching desert temperatures in Rajasthan's Pokhran, freezing temperatures in North Sikkim's mountainous regions, and high-altitude mobility tests covering over 500 kilometres.

In northern Sikkim, near India's strategic boundary with China, ATAGS successfully navigated demanding mountainous terrain, including steep gradients and narrow hairpin bends, without detachment from its towing vehicle. 

The artillery platform covered a total distance of 526 kilometres — significantly exceeding the typical 23-kilometre mobility tests conducted for imported artillery — demonstrating remarkable operational readiness in challenging Himalayan conditions.

Defence experts emphasize that such stringent testing standards are critical given India's varied operational landscape, ranging from high-altitude border regions to expansive desert terrains. The thorough nature of ATAGS testing has set new benchmarks for indigenous military equipment, reflecting a robust approach by India's defence establishment to ensure reliability, precision, and operational superiority.

ATAGS also achieved a notable world-record range exceeding 48 kilometres with specialised ammunition, surpassing many global artillery systems and cementing its position as a leading artillery platform internationally.

Despite initial scrutiny regarding its heavier weight — approximately 19.5 tons compared to lighter alternatives — the defence officials have highlighted the critical advantages this robust design offers in terms of durability, stability, and precision, qualities firmly validated through exhaustive trial protocols.

With the formal signing of this historic contract — the first major procurement of towed guns from India's private defence sector — the ATAGS procurement represents a significant affirmation of India's strategic shift towards indigenous military solutions. 

During the signing ceremony in New Delhi on March 26, 2025, the Defence Secretary honoured the DRDO's ATAGS Project Director from Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, acknowledging the role played by the development team. 

Also read: CCS nod for 156 LCH Prachand; Defence Ministry inks contract with HAL worth Rs 62,700 crore

Defence analysts believe that equally significant, yet understated, has been the Indian Army's rigorous and comprehensive evaluation of ATAGS, undertaken to ensure that the artillery system performs flawlessly across all operational scenarios. The meticulous testing and detailed feedback provided by the Army have been crucial in refining the system, validating its reliability and effectiveness in diverse and challenging conditions, and addressing unfair criticism faced over the thoroughness of its evaluation process. 

As artillery modernisation gathers momentum, the ATAGS journey sets a valuable template for future indigenous defence programmes. 

It highlights how rigorous evaluation, iterative improvements, and steadfast institutional support can lead to the development of robust, reliable, and strategically effective weapons platforms uniquely tailored to India's demanding operational requirements.

