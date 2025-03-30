PM Modi lays foundation for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, marking a major boost to advanced eye care facilities in the region.

After laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur, PM Narendra Modi says, " Madhav Netralaya is an institution that has been in the service of lakhs of people for decades, following the vision of Guruji (MS Golwalkar)... It is the policy of the govt to provide better health facilities even to poorer..."

He was joined by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and spiritual leaders Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj at the ceremony.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the foundation stone laying of Madhav Netralaya in Nagpur a moment of pride, highlighting its role in providing vision to the visually impaired.

He praised Sangh volunteers for their three-decade-long dedication to this cause and emphasized that the upcoming facility will serve not just Vidarbha and Maharashtra but all of Central India. With large-scale eye donations taking place, Fadnavis said Madhav Netralaya’s work in restoring sight and transforming lives is of national significance.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited RSS' Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, where he paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

The PM also paid tribute to MS Golwalkar - second Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur.

Signing the visitor’s book, Modi expressed his reverence for Hedgewar and Guruji Golwalkar, calling the memorial a source of inspiration for volunteers dedicated to national service. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other leaders were present during the visit.

The visit holds historical significance, with RSS ideologue Ashutosh Adoni calling it "very important and historic," emphasizing that Modi, a former Sangh volunteer, returned to Smruti Mandir as Prime Minister on a key milestone in RSS’ journey. RSS member Seshadri Chari highlighted that this marks Modi’s first visit to Smruti Mandir since assuming office, coinciding with RSS’ centenary celebrations.

PM Modi also paid homage at Deekshabhoomi, the historic site where Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956. Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Buddha statue at the site.

Following his engagements in Nagpur, Modi will head to Chhattisgarh, where he will launch multiple development projects worth over ₹33,700 crore across power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing sectors in Bilaspur.

