user
user icon

PM Modi lays foundation for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur (WATCH)

PM Narendra Modi visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956 along with his followers.

PM Modi lays foundation for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur (WATCH) ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, marking a major boost to advanced eye care facilities in the region.

After laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur, PM Narendra Modi says, " Madhav Netralaya is an institution that has been in the service of lakhs of people for decades, following the vision of Guruji (MS Golwalkar)... It is the policy of the govt to provide better health facilities even to poorer..."

He was joined by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and spiritual leaders Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj at the ceremony.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the foundation stone laying of Madhav Netralaya in Nagpur a moment of pride, highlighting its role in providing vision to the visually impaired. 

He praised Sangh volunteers for their three-decade-long dedication to this cause and emphasized that the upcoming facility will serve not just Vidarbha and Maharashtra but all of Central India. With large-scale eye donations taking place, Fadnavis said Madhav Netralaya’s work in restoring sight and transforming lives is of national significance.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited RSS' Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, where he paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH) shk

The PM also paid tribute to  MS Golwalkar - second Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur.

Signing the visitor’s book, Modi expressed his reverence for Hedgewar and Guruji Golwalkar, calling the memorial a source of inspiration for volunteers dedicated to national service. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other leaders were present during the visit.

The visit holds historical significance, with RSS ideologue Ashutosh Adoni calling it "very important and historic," emphasizing that Modi, a former Sangh volunteer, returned to Smruti Mandir as Prime Minister on a key milestone in RSS’ journey. RSS member Seshadri Chari highlighted that this marks Modi’s first visit to Smruti Mandir since assuming office, coinciding with RSS’ centenary celebrations.

Also read: PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during historic Nagpur visit (WATCH)

PM Modi also paid homage at Deekshabhoomi, the historic site where Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956. Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Buddha statue at the site.

Following his engagements in Nagpur, Modi will head to Chhattisgarh, where he will launch multiple development projects worth over ₹33,700 crore across power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing sectors in Bilaspur.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much? shk

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much?

'Trying to write new story': Ranveer Allahbadia returns to content creation amid India's Got Latent row (WATCH) shk

'Trying to write new story': Ranveer Allahbadia's emotional message after IGL row, resumes podcast (WATCH)

UP sets benchmark in women safety, resolves over 99% crime cases against women

UP sets benchmark in women’s safety, resolves over 99% crime cases against women

Yogi govt orders closure of illegal slaughterhouses and meat ban near religious sites till April 6

Yogi govt orders closure of illegal slaughterhouses and meat ban near religious sites till April 6

PM Modi extends wishes on Navratri, Ugadi: 'May everyone's life be filled with courage, restraint & strength' shk

PM Modi extends wishes on Navratri, Ugadi: 'May everyone's life be filled with courage, restraint & strength'

Recent Stories

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much? shk

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much?

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj's film races toward Rs 50 Crore milestone; Check here NTI

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj’s film races toward Rs 50 Crore milestone; Check here

IPL 2025: GT skipper Gill hails Prasidh's bowling performance against MI, says 'did pretty amazing job' HRD

IPL 2025: GT skipper Gill hails Prasidh's bowling performance against MI, says 'did pretty amazing job'

iPhone users rejoice! You can now set WhatsApp as your default calling and messaging app gcw

iPhone users rejoice! You can now set WhatsApp as your default calling and messaging app

Eid Namaz on streets? Your passport and license may get invalid govt's new rule AJR

Eid Namaz on streets? Your passport and license may get invalid—govt's new rule

Recent Videos

Thai Rescue Teams Deploy Robotic Mules After 7.7 Magnitude Myanmar Earthquake | Asianet Newsable

Thai Rescue Teams Deploy Robotic Mules After 7.7 Magnitude Myanmar Earthquake | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon