Kalki Koechlin dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week, shares parenting woes and fashion hacks

Kalki Koechlin turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, dazzling in a white dress inspired by Italy. She humorously shared parenting struggles and discussed her Tamil film debut, Nesippaya, which released on January 14.

ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 9:11 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp as the showstopper for Max Presents Sicilian Summer & Amalfi Escape on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Dressed in a stunning white printed frock-style dress, Kalki captivated the audience with her effortless elegance.

As a mother to daughter Sappho, with her partner Guy Hershberg, the actress humorously spoke about the everyday struggles of parenting—particularly the challenges of dressing comfortably while carrying a toddler.

"What to wear when carrying a toddler is a big challenge. You don’t want anything to spill on your dress, so you need something flexible and comfortable. It’s really hard to dress properly when you have a kid," Kalki told ANI.
Discussing her outfit for the show, Kalki revealed its inspiration was rooted in Italy’s vibrant culture. "This outfit represents Italy, and you can see a lot of references to it. It’s really about escape, travel, and that light, summery feeling you get on holiday," she said.

Also read: Manish Malhotra on turning producer: 'The idea came 10 years ago, but COVID shaped my vision'

On the work front, Kalki recently made her Tamil film debut with Nesippaya, playing the role of a lawyer. Directed by Vishnuvardhan with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film hit theatres on January 14 this year.

