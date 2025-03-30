Kalki Koechlin dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week, shares parenting woes and fashion hacks
Kalki Koechlin turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, dazzling in a white dress inspired by Italy. She humorously shared parenting struggles and discussed her Tamil film debut, Nesippaya, which released on January 14.
Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp as the showstopper for Max Presents Sicilian Summer & Amalfi Escape on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.
Dressed in a stunning white printed frock-style dress, Kalki captivated the audience with her effortless elegance.
As a mother to daughter Sappho, with her partner Guy Hershberg, the actress humorously spoke about the everyday struggles of parenting—particularly the challenges of dressing comfortably while carrying a toddler.
"What to wear when carrying a toddler is a big challenge. You don’t want anything to spill on your dress, so you need something flexible and comfortable. It’s really hard to dress properly when you have a kid," Kalki told ANI.
Discussing her outfit for the show, Kalki revealed its inspiration was rooted in Italy’s vibrant culture. "This outfit represents Italy, and you can see a lot of references to it. It’s really about escape, travel, and that light, summery feeling you get on holiday," she said.
On the work front, Kalki recently made her Tamil film debut with Nesippaya, playing the role of a lawyer. Directed by Vishnuvardhan with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film hit theatres on January 14 this year.