Karnataka's Assembly passed a hate speech bill, sparking a row. The ruling Congress hailed it as a move for social harmony, but the BJP opposition claimed it targets them. The bill defines hate speech and prescribes jail time and fines for offenders.

Bill Sparks Political Clash

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a hate speech bill, sparking controversy with the BJP opposition. AS Ponnanna, the state's CM legal advisor, criticised the BJP's stance, questioning its intentions and asking whether it wanted to promote hate speech. Speaking to ANI, Ponnanna urged the assembly to take pride in its move, emphasising the bill's importance and noting that it aims to curb divisive rhetoric and promote social harmony. The ruling Congress party hailed it as a significant step.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that the BJP, however, opposes it, allegedly because it targets them. "The BJP members are opposing the hate speech bill without a reason. Do they want to propagate hate speech? Do they want to indulge in hate speech? What is their agenda? They are opposing the bill because of a perception that it is against them... We must be proud that our legislative assembly has passed this hate speech bill...," said Ponnanna.

Details of the Hate Speech Bill

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, to curb acts that promote enmity, hatred, and disharmony among individuals and communities. The Bill was taken up for discussion in the Assembly in Belagavi, where Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara detailed its provisions and explained the need to clearly define hate speech and hate crimes within a legal framework.

Defining Hate Speech

Defining hate speech, Parameshwara said it refers to "the communication of hate speech by making, publishing, or circulating, or any act of promoting, propagating, inciting, abetting, or attempting such hate speech to cause disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against any person (dead or alive) or a group of persons or an organisation."

Explaining the intent of the legislation, the Home Minister said that hate crimes require a precise definition to effectively address statements and actions targeting specific communities. "It's about someone speaking out against a particular community," he said.

Penalties for Offenders

Parameshwara also outlined the penalties under the new law. "Whoever commits hate crimes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year, but which may be extended to seven years, and with a fine of Rs 50,000," he said.

He added that for subsequent or repeated offences (two or three times), the punishment would be increased. "For repetitive offences, the punishment will be increased to two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh (instead of 50,000)," he said.

During the discussion, the Home Minister proposed an amendment to the Bill clarifying that the maximum punishment would be seven years, down from the initially proposed ten years. "Seven years is sufficient. We have to consider this within the legal framework. Therefore, the clause extending punishment to ten years needs to be changed," he said, seeking the House's approval for the amendment.