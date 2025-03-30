Indian classical maestros captivate audience in Shanghai's largest-ever cultural recital (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A mesmerizing Indian classical music recital in Shanghai, featuring Grammy-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and acclaimed sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, drew a full house audience—the largest ever for an Indian cultural event in China’s most populous city.

The event brought together Chinese citizens, diplomats, business leaders, and academics, showcasing the power of cultural exchange in strengthening India-China ties.

The Indian Embassy in Shanghai celebrated the event’s overwhelming success on social media, calling it a testament to India’s global soft power. “Spring is in the air! Indian music conquers all boundaries! Telling the story of New India through our soft power,” the embassy posted on platform X.

The concert was supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Chaiti Foundation, with the Indian Embassy hinting at more such events in the future.

Rakesh Chaurasia, a child prodigy and nephew of flute legend Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, has received numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards in 2024 for his collaborative album As We Speak. Purbayan Chatterjee, a sitar virtuoso, is known for his ability to fuse Indian classical music with contemporary global influences.

A ten-member cultural delegation, including Chaurasia and Chatterjee, is currently on a tour of China, promoting Indian classical music through concerts in Beijing and Shanghai on March 26 and March 29, respectively.

Consul General Prateek Mathur shared a video of the event, which showcased the spellbinding performances. The duo was accompanied by Bivakar Choudhury on the tabla, Debashish Adhikary on the harmonium, and Murali Ganesh on the mridangam, adding depth to the musical extravaganza.

