Raza Murad recalls childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, later played a villain in his film

Veteran actor Raza Murad recalled a 1964 childhood encounter with Raj Kapoor, years before he played a villain in Prem Rog (1982). He later worked with Kapoor in three films, including Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Henna.
 

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 9:05 PM IST

Veteran actor Raza Murad, known for his deep voice and powerful villainous roles, recently shared a cherished childhood memory involving legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The Namak Haraam actor, who has appeared in over 200 films, recalled an incident from 1964 when he was just 12 years old and eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic director. Years later, he landed a role in Kapoor's film Prem Rog (1982), portraying the antagonist, Thakur Veerendra Pratap Singh.

Also read: Manish Malhotra on turning producer: 'The idea came 10 years ago, but COVID shaped my vision'

During a conversation with ANI, Murad shared, "This happened in 1964. A restaurant was being inaugurated on Bandra's Linking Road, and Raj Saab was the chief guest. His film Sangam had just been released and was a massive hit. A huge crowd had gathered to see him. He was inside an air-conditioned enclosure, having his meal, while people outside were trying to get a glimpse of him."

Recalling his own excitement as a young fan, Murad continued, "A 12-year-old boy managed to push through the crowd and reached the glass window just to see him. That boy was me."

He added, "Sixteen years later, that same boy became a villain in Raj Saab's film Prem Rog."

Also read: 'Deeply disturbing': Kerala CM slams Sangh Parivar's 'hate campaign' against L2 Empuraan

Murad went on to collaborate with Raj Kapoor in three films—Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), and Henna (1991).

Prem Rog, starring Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure, was a social drama that explored the struggles of a young widow and the love of a man determined to help her break free from societal norms. The film marked Raj Kapoor’s return to addressing social issues in cinema.

