IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against GT

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been slapped with a hefty fine for a slow over-rate offence during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29.

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl after captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill. MI bowlers restricted the hosts below 200 as GT posted a total of 196/8 in 20 overs. After Sai Sudharsan (63) and Jos Buttler (39) dismissals, Gujarat Titans lost their momentum as they lost four wickets for 19 runs, reducing from 179/4 in 18 overs to 196/8 in 20 overs. Hardik led the bowling attack with two wickets, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahim picked a wicket.

However, Mumbai Indians faced fielding restrictions in the final over of the first innings due to slow over-rate. The visitors were nine minutes behind the required over-rate, resulting in only four fielders being allowed outside the 30-yard circle in the final over. Despite the fielding restriction, MI conceded just 10 runs and picked two wickets.

Also read: IPL 2025: Sai Kishore and Hardik Pandya share warm embrace after intense staredown in GT vs MI match (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya fined for slow over-rate

Due to slow over-rate in the first innings of the match against Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has been fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per the statement by IPL, Mumbai Indians has breached the league’s Code of Conduct and thus, skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate offence.

“Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League [IPL] 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” the IPL said in a statement.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs,” the statement added.

This was the first instance of a slow over-rate fine in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Interestingly, Hardik Pandya played the first match of the season against Gujarat Titans after serving a one-match ban due to slow over-rate offence from IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians suffered two consecutive losses

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start to their IPL 2025 campaign as they lost the first two matches. The five-time IPL champions lost their opening match to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at Chepauk. The side was led by Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

Despite Hardik Pandya returning to lead Mumbai Indians, the team’s fortunes did not change as they lost to hosts Gujarat Titans. With a target of 197, MI were restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav played valiant innings of 39 and 48, respectively, but their efforts went in vain.

In the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians had a disappointing outing as they finished at the bottom of the points table and they were the first to be knocked out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians will look to turn around when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first home match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, Monday.

Also read: IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflects on his side's defeat to GT, says 'we were 15-20 runs short'

Latest Videos