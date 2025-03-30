6 killed, 5 injured after strong winds uproot trees near Manikaran Gurudwara in Kullu

Read Full Article

Six people lost their lives, and five others were injured after trees were uprooted near the Manikaran Gurudwara parking area in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The incident was initially believed to be a landslide, but reports suggest it was triggered by strong winds that caused debris to fall from a hill, leading to the collapse of trees and trapping bystanders.

Three people who died in the incident were from Nepal, Bengaluru, and Punjab, with reports confirming that three of the 6 dead were women. The tragic event unfolded near Manikaran Gurudwara in Kullu, where a landslide caused trees to collapse, killing six people and injuring five others. Authorities have identified the victims and are coordinating with their families for further assistance. Rescue teams continue clearing debris while medical aid is being provided to the injured.



Police and rescue teams from the district administration swiftly responded, shifting the injured to the local community hospital in Jari for treatment. ADM Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, confirmed the casualties and ongoing relief efforts as authorities continue to assess the damage.

Rescue operations are underway as authorities clear debris and search for survivors. Heavy rainfall is suspected to have triggered the landslide.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a series of devastating natural disasters in recent months, including frequent landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts triggered by heavy rainfall. The monsoon season saw widespread destruction, with landslides in Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi claiming multiple lives and damaging homes, roads, and infrastructure. Flash floods in Kinnaur and Chamba also left several people stranded, prompting large-scale rescue operations. The recent landslide in Manikaran, which killed six people and injured several others, is the latest in a string of such tragedies, highlighting the state’s vulnerability to extreme weather events.

Latest Videos