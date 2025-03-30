user
Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

The Indian Air Force will participate in the multinational air exercise INIOCHOS-25 in Greece from March 31 to April 11. Su-30 MKI, IL-78, and C-17 aircraft will engage in complex air warfare scenarios alongside 15 nations.

Anish Kumar
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 8:39 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in a multi-nation air exercise INIOCHOS – 2025, to be hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, at Andravida Air Base in Greece, from March 31.

The exercise which will culminate on April 11, will see participation of Su-30 MKI fighters along with combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force.

INIOCHOS is a multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, wherein the air forces hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties. 

Also read: Trial by terrain: ATAGS artillery proves its might as India seals Rs 6,900 crore defence deal

“The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges,” IAF PRO Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said.

He also added that the IAF looks forward to participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25, a platform to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating Air Forces. 

This exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing Combined Air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices.  

With all operations conducted from Andravida, IAF's participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries, he added.

Also read: Zen Technologies bags order from Defence ministry for L70 guns’ IADCS

“IAF's participation in INIOCHOS-25 reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence.”

The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations
 

