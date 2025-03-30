Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

Read Full Article

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in a multi-nation air exercise INIOCHOS – 2025, to be hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, at Andravida Air Base in Greece, from March 31.

The exercise which will culminate on April 11, will see participation of Su-30 MKI fighters along with combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force.

INIOCHOS is a multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, wherein the air forces hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties.

“The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges,” IAF PRO Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said.

He also added that the IAF looks forward to participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25, a platform to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating Air Forces.

This exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing Combined Air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices.

With all operations conducted from Andravida, IAF's participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries, he added.

“IAF's participation in INIOCHOS-25 reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence.”

The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations



