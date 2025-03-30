user
'Overwhelmed, this place inspires us': PM Modi's handwritten note at Nagpur's RSS Smruti Mandir; SEE pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the visitor's book after paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 1:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on the occasion of Varsha Pratipada, which also marks the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The Prime Minsiter was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among other leaders.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "Visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur is a very special experience. Making today's visit even more special is the fact that it has happened on Varsha Pratipada, which is also the Jayanti of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab."

He further acknowledged the influence of Dr. Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, saying, "Countless people like me derive inspiration and strength from the thoughts of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab and Pujya Guruji. It was an honour to pay homage to these two greats, who envisioned a strong, prosperous and culturally proud Bharat."

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome on arrival in Nagpur. He was greeted by Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the airport.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present to receive the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's handwritten note at RSS Smruti Mandir

Prime Minister Modi signed the visitor's book after paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

The signed text reads, "My heartfelt regards to the most revered Hedgewar Ji and revered Guruji. I am overwhelmed to be here in this Smruti Mandir, cherishing their memories. This place dedicated to Indian culture, nationalism and the values of the organisation inspires us to move ahead in the service of the nation. This place of these two strong pillars of the Sangh is a source of energy for lakhs of volunteers dedicated to the service of the country. May the glory of Maa Aarti always increase with our efforts."

The PM also visited Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956. 

