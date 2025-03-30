user
Kamakhya Express derails near Nergundi in Odisha, officials confirm all passengers safe (WATCH)

Eleven AC coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derailed near Nergundi, Odisha, early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported. Railway officials deployed emergency teams and launched an inquiry while diverting affected train routes and working to restore normal rail operations.

Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

Eleven AC coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express (12551) derailed near Nergundi Railway Station in Odisha’s Cuttack district early Sunday morning, railway officials confirmed. The incident occurred between 6:30 and 7:00 AM near Jajpur-Keonjhar Road station, leading to immediate deployment of emergency response teams.

East Coast Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Ashoka Kumar Mishra, stated that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, and all passengers are safe. "We received information about the derailment and promptly dispatched an accident relief train along with emergency medical equipment. Our top priority is restoring train operations and ensuring passenger safety," he said.

Senior railway officials, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Khurda Road and General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), rushed to the spot to oversee relief and restoration work. The exact cause of the derailment remains unknown, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the reasons behind the accident.

Authorities have initiated steps to divert other trains waiting on the route while working towards restoring normal rail traffic. The accident site is being cleared, and rescue teams are ensuring that affected passengers are provided necessary assistance, including alternative transport arrangements.

The derailment comes as Indian Railways continues efforts to enhance railway safety and minimize derailment incidents. This incident underscores the challenges in maintaining rail infrastructure and ensuring passenger safety across high-traffic routes. Officials have assured that updates on the investigation and train diversions will be shared soon.

