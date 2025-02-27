comscore
Feb 27, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 27: Man out on bail rapes woman inside bus in Pune

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 27

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
 

9:25 AM IST

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pak at UN, says its in no position to lecture

During the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi criticized Pakistan for repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at the UN. He condemned Pakistan’s ties with terrorism and dismissed its allegations against India as baseless.

9:12 AM IST

India News Today: Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies

Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, stating that the government remains committed to providing pucca houses to the homeless and those currently living in kachha houses in the same locality.

8:42 AM IST

India News Today: On CCTV, Ghaziabad woman runs car over child playing in society, flees the scene (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, a woman driver ran her car over a 5-year-old child playing in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

8:41 AM IST

India News Today: 24 hours, three murders: Kerala's Thrissur sees a wave of violent crimes; accused arrested

Thrissur was rocked by three murders within 24 hours. In Vadakkanchery, a 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute near the police quarters. In Vazhakode, a juice shop owner lost his life after being pushed by passengers during an argument.

8:35 AM IST

India News Today: Pune SHOCKER! Man out on bail rapes woman inside empty bus; Cops launch citywide manhunt

A 26-year-old woman was raped at Pune’s Swargate bus stand by Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, a history-sheeter out on bail. Posing as a conductor, Gade lured the victim into an empty bus and assaulted her.

