India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 27: Man out on bail rapes woman inside bus in Pune

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pak at UN, says its in no position to lecture
During the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi criticized Pakistan for repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at the UN. He condemned Pakistan’s ties with terrorism and dismissed its allegations against India as baseless.Read Full Story
India News Today: Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies
Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, stating that the government remains committed to providing pucca houses to the homeless and those currently living in kachha houses in the same locality.
India News Today: On CCTV, Ghaziabad woman runs car over child playing in society, flees the scene (WATCH)
In a disturbing incident, a woman driver ran her car over a 5-year-old child playing in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
India News Today: 24 hours, three murders: Kerala's Thrissur sees a wave of violent crimes; accused arrested
Thrissur was rocked by three murders within 24 hours. In Vadakkanchery, a 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute near the police quarters. In Vazhakode, a juice shop owner lost his life after being pushed by passengers during an argument.
India News Today: Pune SHOCKER! Man out on bail rapes woman inside empty bus; Cops launch citywide manhunt
A 26-year-old woman was raped at Pune’s Swargate bus stand by Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, a history-sheeter out on bail. Posing as a conductor, Gade lured the victim into an empty bus and assaulted her.
