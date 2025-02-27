IPL 2025: CSK shares emotional R Ashwin's 'homecoming' video ahead of his reunion with the franchise (WATCH)

Ravichandran Ashwin began his IPL career with his home franchise Chennai Super Kings and played a vital role in helping them clinch two IPL titles in 2011 and 2013.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to welcome back former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the franchise after a long gap of 10 years ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ashwin began his IPL career with his home franchise Chennai Super Kings and played a vital role in helping them clinch two IPL titles in 2011 and 2013.

The retired Indian cricketer plied his trade for the Chennai-based IPL franchise from 2008 to 2015 before he moved on to play for Rising Pune Super Giants for two seasons from 2016 and 2017. Thereafter, Ravichandran Ashwin went on to represent Punjab Kings (2018 to 2019), Delhi Capitals (2020 to 2021) and Rajasthan Royals (2022 to 2024). Ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction, Ashwin expressed his desire to return to Chennai Super Kings, where began his IPL journey.

The 38-year-old’s dream of reunion with Chennai Super Kings was fulfilled after the franchise signed him for INR 9.75 at the mega IPL 2025 Auction in Riyadh in November last year. Ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin’s reunion with CSK, the franchise posted an emotional video on its X handle (formerly Twitter) to mark his homecoming since his last appearance for the team 10 years ago. The video was to hype their fans for Ashwin’s return to CSK.

The video depicted Ravichandran Ashwin’s journey as an aspiring cricketer, beginning his journey at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and culminating his triumphant return to CSK, where the Indian off-spinner can be wearing the yellow jersey once again with pride. The emotional video of Ashwin’s reunion with Chennai Super Kings garnered love and adoration from fans who are eagerly awaiting the veteran Indian spinner playing for the Chennai-based franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

WATCH: CSK emotional R Ashwin’s ‘homecoming’ video

Ravichandran Ashwin was not retained by Chennai Super Kings after the franchise served a two-year ban due to match-fixing in the Indian Premier League from 2016 to 2017. This led to exploring opportunities with other franchises, including Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. After a decade-long journey of playing across four IPL teams, Ashwin’s long-awaited return to CSK reignited excitement among the fans.

During his time at the Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin was one of their best bowlers in IPL, scalping 90 wickets at an average of 24.22 in 97 matches. Apart from playing a crucial role in CSK’s IPL title-winning campaign in 2011 and 2013, Ravichandran Ashwin helped the team win two Champions League T20 League titles in 2010 and 2014.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL career

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the successful bowlers and highest wicket-takers in the history of the Indian Premier League. The 38-year-old is the fifth wicket-taker, with 180 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 29.72 and an economy rate of 7.12 in 212 matches. Ashwin picked half of his IPL wickets while playing for Chennai Super Kings, where he established himself as a dependable spinner under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Ashwin’s best performance in the IPL came against Punjab Kings in 2016 while representing Rising Pune Super Giants, registering figures 4/34 at an economy rate of 8.5 in four overs. The veteran Indian off-spinner was part of six IPL finals, three while playing for Chennai Super Kings, one each while representing Rising Pune Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to feature in Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI throughout the upcoming IPL season. CSK will begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the Chepauk Stadium.

