PM Modi to attend grand Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025 in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, celebrating 25 years of the iconic Sufi music festival. He will also visit the TEH Bazaar, showcasing India's rich handicrafts and cultural heritage.

PM Modi to attend 25th anniversary of Jahan-e-Khusrau festival in New Delhi ddr
Feb 27, 2025, 8:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the grand Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, which will take place on Friday, February 28, at New Delhi's Sunder Nursery.

The grand Sufi music festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

PM Modi has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau, an international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance, according to a press release.

The festival is bringing together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau. Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and will be held from February 28 to March 2.

During the festival, the Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH - The Exploration of the Handmade), which will feature One District-One Product crafts and other exquisite artifacts from across the country, along with short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among other items.

